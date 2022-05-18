Last Updated:

'Dr. Taylor Swift': Fans Congratulate Singer On Receiving Honorary Doctorate In Fine Arts

Popular singer and songwriter Taylor Swift received her honorary doctorate in fine arts on May 18, 2022, and fans' excitement knew no bounds

Dr Taylor Swift

Image: Twitter/@thewayilovedtay


Popular singer and songwriter Taylor Swift received her honorary doctorate in fine arts on May 18, 2022, and fans and followers' excitement knew no bounds. Swifties have been watching the live stream event of her graduation ceremony from New York University and flooding social media with pictures. Netizens have now taken to Twitter to send their best to the 11-time Grammy winner as they congratulate 'Dr Taylor Swift'.

'Dr Taylor Swift' gets an honorary doctorate in fine arts

Taylor Swift took to her Instagram account on May 18 and gave her fans and followers a behind-the-scenes glimpse as she geared up for her graduation ceremony. She was seen in a simple and elegant black dress, which she paired with animal print heels. She also wore a bright red lip shade and donned her graduation cap and gown, which was black and purple. She captioned the post, "Wearing a cap and gown for the very first time - see you soon NYU". The Bad Blood singer also gave the commencement speech

Watch the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Fans took over social media with pictures and congratulated the star as they hailed her 'earnest' speech. Some also mentioned they broke into tears and felt like 'proud mothers' watching her graduate. They mentioned they kept taking screenshots of the live event and 'sobbed so hard'. Fans who are still students mentioned that listening to the speech felt like a 'gift', because it 'hit so close to home'.

The news took over the internet when it became known that the singer would be honoured by NYU at the graduation ceremony. Several fans offered to buy students' tickets to the graduation ceremony for massive sums of money, according to the Independent. Students were offered up to $500 in exchange for that ticket, so fans could watch Swift give the commencement speech and get her honorary doctorate. The New York Post earlier reported that a student told them, “A girl said she would be my ‘biggest fan’ with a megaphone and cheering me on during the ceremony if I gave her a ticket.” New York University, however, mentioned that students who received two tickets to the event were prohibited from selling their passes to anyone.

Image: Twitter/@thewayilovedtay

