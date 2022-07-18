Drake Addresses His Police Encounter In Sweden; Shares Document Issued By Authorities

Canadian rapper Drake has finally addressed the ongoing speculations surrounding his arrest in Sweden recently, confirming that he did have an altercation with the cops. Several reports had suggested that the Canadian rapper was arrested by local police at a Stolkholm nightclub, with TMZ stating he faced 'marijuana-related charges' while partying.

Drake now shed light on the same via his recent social media post which included a trail of pictures and videos from his trip, including the printout of a document issued by Swedish authorities.

Drake addresses his police encounter in Sweden

In the document titled 'Information for Those Suspected of a Crime and Subsequently Detained', one can see a list explaining Drake's rights under Swedish law. It includes pointers like knowing what one has been detained for, having rights to legal counsel and more. According to TMZ, the document also notes that the rapper can 'contact his country's consulate and have messages sent and received on his behalf.' Take a look.

Drake's post comes shortly after his own team denied there was any truth to his arrest, as the hashtag #FreeDrake was trending on social media. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, his team mentioned he was in his hotel in the Swedish capital, thereby refuting arrest rumours.

The rapper's 'Air Drake' Boeing 767 private jet had also been spotted at an airport in Sweden recently, glimpses of which made rounds on social media.

Close up look at Drake’s Jet as it lands in Sweden pic.twitter.com/K6y5qk4M4v — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) July 13, 2022

What's on Drake's work front?

It is pertinent to mention here that Drake released his seventh studio album Honestly, Nevermind, last month. It went on to debut at the top of the Billboard 200. Honestly, Nevermind comes after Certified Lover Boy which premiered on 3 September 2021. It is executively produced by Drake himself, Noah “40” Shebib, Oliver El-Khatib, Noel Cadastre, and DJ Black Coffee.

The rapper also revealed details about a music festival set to happen in his hometown, Toronto later this month. His October World Weekend will take place from July 28 to August 1, with the event including an incredible lineup of artists like Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby and Chris Brown.

(IMAGE: AP)