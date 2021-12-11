Drake & Kanye West Share Stage At A Benefit Concert Weeks After Ending Feud; See Pics

Kanye 'Ye' West and Drake thrilled fans as they came together to host the sold-out 'Free Larry Hoover' benefit concert at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The concert marked the duo's first on-stage stint since 2016, with several pictures from the latest show making rounds on the internet. The rap legends quashed their decade-long feud and were seen performing their own tracks, as well as various renditions of each others' biggest hits.

According to People, both rappers walked side by side at the Coliseum, while the choir sang Kanye's 'Ultralight Beam'. West also invited the Canadian star to join him on stage 'as a special guest' to share the two biggest albums of the year, with their ultimate purpose to free Larry Hoover.

Drake and Kanye host 'Free Larry Hoover' benefit concert in LA

Reports state that Kanye West first graced the stage and performed Praise God. He then went on to croon classics like Gold Digger, Touch the Sky, Stronger, and All of the Lights. Following his lead was Drake, who then performed some of his biggest hits like No Friends in the Industry, Life Is Good, IMY2, and Laugh Now Cry Later. Drake showered praises on Kanye, noting that he's thankful for being a part of this event. He said that 'walking through the arches' with Kanye feels like a dream, something surreal.

He noted that he always wanted to share the stage with his 'idol', who's running through 'one of the best catalogues in music'. Towards the end, Kanye changed into denim jackets and jeans to match Drake as they crooned Hurricane. Kanye West also performed Bound 2, N--s in Paris and Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1.

The duo held the concert to raise awareness about Hoover's imprisonment and make a call to 'free' him. Taking to his Instagram, Drake uploaded myriad glimpses from the show and wrote lyrics from Kanye's I Wonder in the caption. Take a look.

Both Kanye and Drake have taken subtle digs at each other time and again, however, their feud accelerated when drake released the song Kiki in 2018, which was rumouredly based on Ye's then-partner Kim Kardashian.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @CHAMPAGNEPAPI)