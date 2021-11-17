Drake & Kanye West's Beef Comes To An End As Champagne Papi Posts Video Chilling With 'Ye'

Drake and Kanye West seem to have buried their decade long differences as the duo was seen chilling together in Toronto, which happens to be the hometown of the Canadian rapper. Kanye's latest Instagram post of the duo alongside Rap-A-Lot CEO J Prince has taken the internet by storm, while multiple videos of the duo bonding while listening to Dave Chappelle has given their ardent fans a reason to rejoice.

According to TMZ, Ye and Prince have been making efforts to end their rift with Champagne Papi, and West's latest invitation asking Drake to share the stage with him at the benefit concert for Larry Hoover is a testament to it. Their meetup comes a week after Kanye West uploaded a video wherein he iterated that it's high time for each party to put their differences aside.

Drake and Kanye West end their decade long rift

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, November 17, the Praise God artist uploaded multiple stories as well as a post from their meetup, attaching a dove of peace emoji in the caption. Champagne Papi shared a video of Dave Chappelle speaking at his residence. “You have to admit to yourself this is amazing" Dave noted and further mentioned “Tonight, he brought some of the biggest stars on earth to his home. Kanye West is in his home." For the caption, Drake wrote," You have reached your destination". Take a look.

A week earlier, West uploaded a 40-second clip, wherein he addressed the "ongoing back-and-forth" between the duo. "Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it's time to put it to rest. I'm asking Drake on December 7 to join me on stage as a special guest to share the two biggest albums of the year live in Los Angeles with the ultimate purpose being to free Larry Hoover." He said that this peace offering will not only 'bring awareness' to their cause, but prove to people how one can accomplish much more when they sideline their pride and come together.

Both Kanye and Drake have taken subtle digs at each other time and again, however, their feud accelerated when drake released the song Kiki in 2018, which was rumouredly based on Ye's then-partner Kim Kardashian. The latest development in their feud came on the Drink Champs podcast, wherein Ye noted that beat Drake in a Verzuz.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KANYE WEST)