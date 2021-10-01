Drake & Rick Ross Collaboration Is 'a Realistic Rumour', Hints Latter

American rapper and songwriter Rick Ross, recently, revealed that an album collaboration with Drake might not just be a rumour but come sooner than expected. The rapper appeared on Thursday's episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast spoke about his latest book titled The Perfect Day to Boss Up and further reflected on his past work with Drake. Scroll down to read more.

Rick Ross to collaborate with Drake?

During his conversation on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, Rick Ross discussed what he has in his kitty for a music career in the near future. Earlier, in the month of September, Drake had dubbed the 45-year-old rapper the 'greatest rapper alive' in a video that was posted on his official Instagram's story. Despite hearing that the Toronto star was flattering for Ross, he informed the outlet that he is not taking the compliment seriously.

Rick Ross said, "I think when Drake makes a comment such as that, I appreciate it and I love it, but there are some amazing artists out here and I could tap in and I understand what Drake was speaking from. I don't take that in the literal sense."

"I take that as, when me and Drake in the studio, the fun we could have, we come up with records and then the longevity those records have," he added.

The rapper stated when he performs their collaborative songs such as Pop That and Stay Schemin, that released in 2014 and 2012, respectively, he notices the response from his fans and followers is as if the songs were still new, and that is why he thinks Drake called him 'the greatest.' During his conversation, Ross added, "The list goes on, and so I just take as 'Man, the fun times we have and then the results.' You know what I'm saying?" Earlier, Rick Ross and Drake have teamed up for several songs such as Money In The Grave, Aston Martin Music, and Lemon Pepper Freestyle. Recently, Drake also released his sixth full-length studio album named Certified Lover Boy. On the other hand, Ross is currently gearing up for his new, Richer Than I Ever Been.

Speaking about the collaboration, Ross stated, "Right now, that's still a rumour, but it's a realistic rumour. You know what I mean? Us doing a collab album is most definitely rumours... It's speculation. But is it like a possible realistic possibility? Of course, it is."

Ross further shared the best piece of advice he received from JAY-Z. He said, "I appreciate all that love, but one thing JAY-Z told me, which spoke on writing, was 'Less focus on what you like the most, and focus more on what you can make work the best.' And what it did for me as a writer is it opened that many more doors to when I listen to instrumentals now. Now when I listen to them, I listen to the ones that I could make something incredible happen, which maybe eight out of the same 20." While concluding, he added, "So it's just a different vibe. It gives you a great opportunity to create great things instead of making it just so personal... I'll never forget it."

(Image: @biggestbossrickross/@drake/Instagram)