Drake And The Weeknd Set To Snub The Grammys Again? Read To Know

The Weeknd and Drake will boycott the Grammys once again as the duo have reportedly not submitted their music for Grammy 2023 consideration. As per a report by Pitchfork, the 65th Annual Grammy Awards voting had begun, but neither Drake nor The Weeknd's music was on the list. The publication also stated that both rappers appear on the ballot multiple times for their collaborations with other singers.

Drake & The Weeknd's feud continue

The two musicians have expressed frustration with the behind-the-scenes workings of the Recording Academy in the past. Drake and the Recording Academy have been at odds since the former publicly missed the 2017 awards show and criticised it for including his smash single "Hotline Bling" in the rap categories. On the other hand, The Weeknd announced in 2021 that he will be boycotting future Grammys following the snub of his mega-popular hit 2020 album After Hours. In March 2021, he released a statement and declared, "Because of the secret committees, I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys."

Prior to Drake and The Weeknd, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak also announced that they will not be submitting their latest album for Grammy consideration.

"We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly, and most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year," Mars said in an interview with Rolling Stone. They further added, "We hope we can celebrate with everyone a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive. "

Soon after the statement was released, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. reacted to the decision and said, "Silk Sonic has been such a fun highlight of our last couple of shows, and they deservedly had an amazing night at the 64th Grammys earlier this year. We appreciate their decision not to submit this year but look forward to celebrating an amazing year in music together. "

