Drake Announces The Release Date Of His 6th Full-length Album 'Certified Boy Lover'

American rapper Drake has announced the release date of his highly awaited sixth full-length album titled Certified Lover Boy. Ending the long-standing battle of release date with rapper Kanye West, the rapper made the announcement via his Instagram. The news came after multiple false alarms and delays.

Taking to his Instagram, the 34-year-old rapper shared a cryptic image to announce the release of his full-length album. The image consisted of a collection of pregnant woman emojis while tagging the British artists Damien Hirst on his post. He announced the release date in his caption writing, ''CERTIFIED LOVER BOY SEPTEMBER 3''

This album would mark Drake's first full-length album since 2018 Scorpion. The album was scheduled to be released earlier in January but was postponed citing the singer's health concerns. As per Billboard, Drake had taken to his Instagram story to update his fans on the release of his album by writing, ''I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery. I'm blessed to be back on my feet and feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won't be dropping in January.''

The long-awaited album went through several hurdles and controversies to get released. According to People Magazine, ESPN's SportsCenter revealed the release date after a glitch appeared on the screen with a man holding a cardboard piece with 'CLB September 3' written on it. Later, SportsCenter apologized for the advertisement by issuing a statement that read, ''We want to apologize for any interruptions viewers might have experienced during SportsCenter this morning. We had some technical difficulties that have since been resolved."

Touted as one of the best selling artists of the current generation, with 170 million records sold, he also holds the title of the highest-certified digital singles in the United States by the RIAA. He has an enviable track record with multiple top-charting songs under his belt. is 2019 single God's Plan went on to debut at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100. With the new album dropping, netizens are already excited as the comment section under Drake's recent post is filled with anticipation and high hopes from the rapper.

