Drake Believes Fans Will 'hate' His Upcoming 'Certified Lover Boy' Album; Read More

Rapper Drake has been vocal about receiving criticism and deals with them in a positive manner rather than letting it sink in his personality and prompt him to make changes to his music style or lyrics. Drake will be dropping the Certified Lover Boy album soon and has now expressed that fans will not like the album. Read on to know what he said:

Drake opens up on 'Certified Lover Boy' album

By the looks of his latest Instagram conversation with a fan during a live session, Drake has become comfortable with the music he puts outs, and receiving criticism has become a part of his everyday existence. Drake was watching his father Aubrey Graham's Instagram Live session where one fan took to the comment section and wrote 'Views be hittin different', referring to Champagne Papi's 2016 album. The unsuspecting fan did not know that Drake would take notice of the comment and reply to them.

Drake took to the comment section and wrote, ''They hated on Views just like they will CLB (Certified Lover Boy) but its music to evolve to.'' This comment by Drake clearly depicts that the rapper is comfortable in his own skin and changing his music based upon someone else's opinions on the internet does not interest him. While Views in one of Drake's controversial albums as it failed to gain unanimous praise, it featured a number of blockbuster tracks like One Dance, Too Good, and Hotline Bling.

It was on April 30, when Drake announced that he will be dropping his sixth studio album in the summer. However, the album never released during the summertime which was heavily blamed on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It was on October 24, 2020, when the news of the album releasing in January 2021 was revealed to fans. As of now, both Drake and his fans are awaiting the release of the Certified Lover Boy album.

