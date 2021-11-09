Drake Breaks Silence On Astroworld Festival Tragedy; Says, 'will Continue To Pray For All'

Drake has issued a statement on the Astroworld Festival tragedy, which led to the demise of eight attendees while injuring many. The rapper took to his Instagram to address the 'devastating' event and sent condolences to the friends and families of people falling prey to the "mass casualty incident" that took place owing to the stampede-like situation at the Houston concert. The Grammy-winning rapper had made a surprise appearance during Travis Scott's performance on November 5.

He also extended a helping hand in aiding the bereaved people while mentioning his heartbroken state. According to E!, several attendees have filed lawsuits against Travis Scott and the show's organisers, with one concertgoer named Kristian Paredes naming Drake as well. Scott, Drake, festival promoter Live Nation and Harris County Sports and Convention Corporation are facing lawsuits citing 'negligence as well as for inciting "crowd mayhem".

Drake issues statement on the Astroworld Festival tragedy

Taking to his social media handle today, the Passionfruit artist wrote, "I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy. I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself. My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering." He further noted, "I will continue to pray for all of them and will be of service in any way I can, May God be with you all."

Prior to Drake, Scott, Kylie Jenner and other artists have also issued statements on the tragic incident. “My Prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at the Astroworld festival," Travis wrote while also mentioning his commitment to work alongside the Houston community to heal and support the families in need.

Kylie Jenner, who was also in attendance with daughter Stormi, also mentioned that she and Travis were "broken and devastated." "I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted," she further noted. Both Kim Kardashian and Kendall sent out their prayers to the bereaved families.

(Image: AP)