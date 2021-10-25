Drake Celebrates 35th Birthday With 'Narcos' And 'Lover Boy' Themed Party; See Pics

Canadian rapper Drake turned 35 years old on October 24 and celebrated the occasion with a grand celebration with friends from the industry. The theme for the birthday bash was Narcos, a popular web series that chronicles the rise of the cocaine trade in Colombia along with a tribute to his sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy. Take a look at the star-studded birthday bash in Los Angles.

Drake's 35th birthday bash

The grand birthday celebration was held at Goya Studios in Los Angeles. Along with the Narcos theme, the party theme was also Chico Amante which translates to Lover Boy, inspired by his latest album Certified Lover Boy. According to the theme, the rapper sported a cowboy costume. Notable artists like Future, Chris Brown, French Montana, Offset, Kawhi Leonard and more were sported at the bash.

According to a report from ET Canada, the rapper cut a cake modelled after Pablo Escobar as the crowd sang happy birthday for him. The singer took to his social media to share glimpses into the celebration where he showed his necklace with his son, Adonis' picture in it. Many celebrities took to their social media handle to extend their wishes to the rapper.

Drake talks about 'Manifestation complete'

The rapper seemed to not only have a grandiose bash but also a nostalgic one after one of his friends gifted him a Rolls Royce Phantom. He took to his Instagram to share the anecdote of the time when he would scrape together money every week 'to keep up appearances'. He wrote, ''Back in 2007 we used to finesse this Rolls Royce Phantom rental to convince people in the city we were destined to make it. I used to scrape together 5k a month somehow to keep up appearances. We whipped this to Ottawa to see @belly and @cashxo and to Montreal for my first show ever.''

He further talked about 'extreme manifestation' by adding, ''Park outside 15 Fort York while me and @ovo40 and @oliverelkhatib would be upstairs cooking what would eventually become So Far Gone. Even though I don’t recommend putting yourself in financial trouble for material things I realize now that this was just my way of extreme manifesting. I needed to see it and feel it and have it to believe that I could see and feel and have anything I wanted.''

He continued, ''Today in 2021 my brother @futuretheprince tracked down the exact car I use to stress over and gifted it to me…it’s mine now. Manifestation complete. Thank you for all the love and appreciation and gifts and texts and dm’s…more than just loved I feel truly appreciated and that is the only gift I ever needed.''

