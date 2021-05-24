Drake Makes An Appearance With Son Adonis At BBMAs 2021, Fans Call It 'cutest Moment'

Billboard Music Awards 2021 witnessed a family moment on May 23 at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater. The audience saw the singer Pink bring her daughter Willow Sage Hart for a flying performance. Shortly after the performance, Drake brought his 3-year-old son Adonis Graham to the stage while accepting the Artist of the Decade award. Drake's son held his father's award as well as his legs while standing on the stage. In the speech, Drake thanked his fellow singers and rappers. Check it out.

Drake at Billboard Music Awards 2021

In the speech, Drake said that he is very conscious about his music and if he makes anything good, he rarely celebrates it. Further, he said that he has spent a lot of time analysing the wrong things he did in his life and while he is on stage, he wants to celebrate one thing that he did right. Concluding, he thanked his friends, collaborators and his beautiful family.

After the One Dance singer finished his speech, he picked his son and brought him near the microphone. Adonis, on the other hand, seemed overwhelmed as he started crying, after which Drake held his hands and left the stage. The singer was spotted wearing an off-white three-piece suit, while his son was wearing a red flannel shirt and made sure to stick to his father throughout the award function.

Fans react to Drake and Adonis on stage

After the speech and the appearance of his son on stage, Drake's fans took to their Twitter accounts to react to it. Some of the fans adored the father-son duo whereas others made memes on Adnois' crying. Check it out.

Drake picking Adonis up holding him up to the mic like #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/v8cQoji0C1 — DKT (@darleneturner53) May 24, 2021

If you're reading this, we need to talk about Drake & his adorable son, Adonis. ❤️ Your #BBMAs Artist of the Decade. pic.twitter.com/VYemdQuOrO — Christian Siméon (@kervcristo) May 24, 2021

This is everything. Drake & Adonis. Congratulations @Drake! You deserve every blessing you get. #BBMAs https://t.co/JaiySTe3vY — Heidi Wolff (@oilergirl2) May 24, 2021

adonis crying and drake dedicating the award to him was the cutest moment ever 😭 #DrakeDecade pic.twitter.com/Xv8wO5hCwe — nerak ✨ (@evermoresmg) May 24, 2021

More about Drake's son

In the year 2017, former model Sophie Brussaux gave birth to Drake's son Adonis Graham. The model's pregnancy was subject to various rumours regarding the father of the child. In Pusha T's song The Story of Adidon, there were several mentions about the nature of Drake's relationship with the model. Later on, in his album Scorpion, the singer confirmed that he is the father of the baby and cited that he kept quiet for the child's privacy. In the year 2018, Drake went on one of the episodes of LeBron James' talk show The Shop and talked about his experience as a father. As per USA Today, the singer said that he is learning how to be a single father. He doesn't want his child or the world to hate the mother. Stating that the couple are equally responsible and hence he is trying to learn how to communicate with the woman he "had moments with". Concluding he said that he is excited to be a father.

IMAGE: Drake's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.