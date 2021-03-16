Drake Makes History By Debuting Three Songs In The Top 3 Of Billboard Hot 100!

The Canadian Singer and Rapper, Drake made history in music by topping the top three positions in the Billboard Hot 100 charts with his new songs. The 34-year-old released his fourth extended play on the 5th of March this year called Scary Hours 2, the sequel to his 2018 release Scary Hours. Upon the release of the album, Drake reserved the top position in the music industry and made history with his songs.

Drake's songs on Billboard Hot 100

The three singles from Drake's new album namely What's next, Wants and Needs featuring Lil Baby, and Lemon Pepper Freestyle featuring Rick Ross. were released on the 5th of March. Upon their release, the songs debuted in the top 3 positions respectively in the Billboard Hot 100 chart making Drake the first artist to do so. Previously, artists have had their songs on the top 3, but never debuted on the position. Artists like The Beatles and Ariana Grande have had their songs sitting on the top 3 positions of the chart, making Drake the only solo male artist to join their club.

Drake took to Instagram to announce the exciting news with his fans by posting a picture of the Billboard Hot 100 list. Drake's songs sitting on top of the list made his fans proud as a number of congratulations poured in for the artist in the comments. Captioning the post 'SPLASHY', Drake shared a picture of Stephen Curry to express his excitement. Drake later took to Instagram to share his friends celebrating his success by throwing a celebratory party for him.

Pic Credit: Drake Instagram.

Netizens and celebrities react to Drake's achievement

Billboard and artists from the industry expressed their excitement for Drake as wishes and congratulations flooded the comment section. Fellow artist Swae Lee congratulated Drake while one follower wrote that he will not be celebrating soon as he awaits Drake's new album and conquer the top 10 positions on the chart. One fan commented that Drake is built differently for achieving something like this.

Pic Credit: Drake Instagram.

Drake's Scary Hours 2

The EP titled Scary Hours 2 was released on the 5th of March this year that served as a sequel to his EP from 2018. The release of this album has grown the anticipation of his upcoming sixth studio album named Certified Lover Boy. Drake had announced the delay of his sixth studio album until later in 2021 and dropped Scary Hours 2 with songs featuring American rappers like Rick Ross and Lil Baby.

