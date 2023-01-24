Drake Pauses Concert After Fan Falls Off Venue's 2nd-floor Balcony In New York

Drake, the Canadian rapper, recently halted one of his shows mid-way after a fan accidentally fell off the mezzanine balcony. The rapper was performing at Harlem’s Apollo Theater on Sunday. The fan’s fall reportedly led him straight to the audience below.

As per media reports, the show had gone on until the duration of 90 minutes when the fall happened. The incident took place after rapper 21 Savage joined the Canadian rapper in order to perform numbers from their collaborative record.

Before 21 Savage and Drake could give their fans a performance they highly awaited, the fan had the unfortunate fall. A video of the incident is going viral on social media.

In the viral video, Drake's fan can be seen falling from the second floor’s balcony, disturbing some of the lighting arrangements in the venue.

Drake reportedly told the audience, "Just gotta make sure somebody’s OK,” after the crew ran up to the rapper and informed him about the incident.

The concert was halted for about 15 minutes as the venue staff took care of the fan to make sure they were fine and removed the lighting that had been damaged by the man’s fall.

Check out the video of the incident:

Drake had to pause his show tonight after someone accidentally fell off the balcony. He’s okay and they kept on preforming. pic.twitter.com/EWKBDIF3mN — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect_) January 23, 2023

Nobody was hurt on the show

Drake's show, after a 15-minute pause, went as per planned after an announcer revealed the person was “being checked on” and nobody on the show was hurt.

“Everybody is absolutely OK,” said the announcer at the venue. They added, “They are being checked on. Nobody’s hurt. But I got even better news for you: We’re at the Apollo so the show must go on.”

In an official statement from Apollo, it was informed that the crew took standard measures tailored for situations such as this and immediately went to aid the fan.

As the EMS addressed the situation on-site, both the fans and other audience members who were involved reassured the personnel that they were unscathed from the incident, and the show continued in a normal fashion. They further stated that an investigation is currently ongoing in the fall.

Drake and 21 Savage continued and performed songs from their 2022 record, 'Her Loss.'