Drake Pays Tribute To Sidhu Moosewala On His New Radio Show, Plays Songs By Late Singer

Singer and Rapper Drake paid a heartfelt tribute to late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead at Jawahar Ke village in Mansa district of Punjab. Drake hosted the debut episode of his ‘Table for One’ radio show on Sound42 (SiriusXM) to roll out his latest album during which he played his favourite tracks crooned by Moosewala, 295 and G-Sh*t.

This is not the first time that the Canadian rapper has paid tribute to the Dark Love crooner but earlier also he penned an emotional note for Moosewala post his death as he wrote on his Instagram story, "RIP Moose."

Drake pays tribute to late singer Sidhu Moosewala

As per a report by HipHopNMore, Drake played hit tracks by Sidhu Moosewala, 295 and G-Sh*t on his new show, 'Table for One'. 295 recently entered the Billboard Global 200 chart and is currently placed at 154th position marking the first song of the late singer to enter the list.

The popular song was released in the year 2021 and garnered over 198 million views on YouTube itself. As Drake paid tribute to Sidhu Moosewala, fans got emotional and left comments on an Instagram post announcing the news as one wrote, "That’s what he earned," and another user commented, "@champagnepapi RESPECT brother tribute to Sidhu Moosewala legends never die," while many dropped hearts to the comment section.

Sidhu Moosewala shot dead

In a shocking turn of events, popular Punjabi singer and Congress leader, Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead at a village in Mansa on 29th May 2022, a day after his security cover was scaled down by the Punjab government. The firing took place continuously for around 10 minutes with unknown gunmen firing around 30 shots of bullets, following which Moosewala and others were rushed to a hospital in Mansa, where the singer was declared dead upon his arrival.

In the latest development pertaining to the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, Punjab police have arrested a relative of gangster Goldy Brar and have taken him to Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) staff at Mohali for further interrogation. So far, nine suspects have been arrested in connection with the case and these include three jailed gangsters — Manpreet Singh Manna; Saraj Sandhu, alias Mintoo; and Monu Daggar — besides Naseeb Khan; Pawan Bishnoi; Manpreet Singh Bhau; Sandeep Singh, alias Kekra; Charanjit Singh, alias Chetan Sandhu; and Prabhdeep Singh Pabbi, apart from Bishnoi.

Image: Instagram/@sidhu_moosewala/@champagnepapi