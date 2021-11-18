Drake Postpones Release Of 'Splash Brothers' Song Post Astroworld Concert Tragedy

Rapper Drake has halted the release of his song Splash Brothers with fellow artist French Montana to pay his respect to the victims of the Astroworld Fest tragedy. On November 5, during Travis Scott's performance fans attending the music festival surged toward the stage resulting in a stampede that killed almost nine people leaving hundreds of others injured. Drake was also a guest at the music festival and has been sued along with Scott by the victims of the tragedy.

Drake postpones the release of his song

As per Variety, Drake has postponed the release of his upcoming song with French Montana to show respect for the victims of the Astroworld tragedy. The track, Splash Brothers, was set to appear on Montana’s fourth studio album They Got Amnesia, which was slated to be released on November 19. The song will now be released in the deluxe edition of the album Amnesia.

Drake, who was a guest performer at the Astroworld concert along with Travis Scott, is among those named in a $750 million lawsuit filed on Tuesday by a Houston lawyer on behalf of 125 Astroworld Festival victims, including the family of one man who died due to his injuries. Axel Acosta was one of 10 concertgoers who died from injuries sustained during the rapper's performance. Other named defendants in the lawsuit include Apple Music, Live Nation, Epic Records, Scott's Cactus Jack Records, and Tristar Sports & Entertainment Group.

Drake took to social media following the tragedy, and wrote, "I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my head around this devastating tragedy… My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone suffering[sic]."

Scott also released a statement via Twitter and revealed he is "extremely devastated." He also extended his heartfelt condolence to the families of those who lost their life. He wrote, "I am absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at the Astroworld festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heel and support families in need. Thank you Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love you all[sic]."

