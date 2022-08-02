On August 1, 2022, Canadian rapper Drake tested positive for COVID-19. Drake opened up about the same on his social media space as he also revealed that his Young Money reunion performance with Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne has also been postponed, owing to him testing COVID positive. In a long note, he also penned an apology to fans for the last-minute cancellation of the Young Money Reunion show.

Drake tests positive for coronavirus

On Monday, Drake took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for Covid and the Young Money reunion show scheduled for tonight is being rescheduled to the SOONEST date possible."

The Sticky rapper further added, "I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked. Until then I hope everyone stays safe and healthy and I love you all [...] I am so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the moment I test negative I will give you everything I got on stage (except the Covid)."

The Young Money reunion performance was planned to take place at Toronto's Budweiser Stage as a part of Drake's October World Weekend festival, which was scheduled to take place from July 28 to August 1. On Thursday, the festival kicked off, during which Drake surprised the crowd with an appearance from fellow Canadian artist Nelly Furtado.

As per PEOPLE, ahead of introducing Furtado, he told the crowd,

"I don't care how loud you sang tonight, right now, I need you to sing as loud as you can because this right here took a lot… This next person's changed my life so much, I love her so much."

Drake, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne first appeared together on 2009's "BedRock" alongside Gudda Gudda, Tyga, Jae Millz and Lloyd and since then, the trio have been collaborating on many songs including Only, Truffle Butter and Seeing Green and the songs would have been likely performed by them on Monday. It is pertinent to note that a fresh date for the rescheduled Young Money reunion performance has not been announced yet.

Image: AP