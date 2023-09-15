Drake Pushes Fan Away During Concert As He Interrupts Performance | Watch

On Monday night, Drake was performing in Texas, as a part of his It's All a Blur Tour. During the concert, a fan rushed to the stage in an attempt to shake hands with him. A video of the same has surfaced online wherein the rapper was seen initially pushing the fan away before realising he was not a threat. Later, he dropped him off before the security guards interfered and took him away.

2 things you need to know

Drake performed in Austin on September 11 when the incident occurred.

The rapper called out security for being slow after a fan rushed to the stage during his recent concert.

Drake encounters an unruly fan at Texas concert

A video of Drake has been making rounds on the internet wherein he was seen scolding the security personnel after a fan walked up directly to him. The fan walked onto the stage to shake hands with the artist but Drake shoved his hand away and pushed him off the stage. When the fan came forward again, the rapper took him to the edge of the stage before the guards took him away. Later, Drake criticised the security personnel and was heard saying, “Y’all not doing security out here?” He then continued, “Boy, you slow as f**k,” before returning to his performance.

Drake scolds fans for tussling with woman over sweaty towel

Rapper Drake on the first night of the L.A. leg of his 'It's All a Blur' tour was filmed scolding a male fan for tussling with a woman over his sweaty towel. The tension started after the 36-year-old emcee tossed his towel toward the audience after leaving the stage, reports aceshowbiz.com. A female fan then caught it, but one male fan suddenly tried to snatch the relic out of her hands.

Drake saw the moment as he headed backstage. In a video circulating online, the Canadian rap star could be seen yelling at the man. He then assured the female woman that he had someone on the way to help.

"I'ma send someone up there," the four-time Grammy winner said while looking at the altercation. He also appeared to confront the man who tried to take the towel, but his team quickly guided him. The incident came after Drake revealed that the first night of his Los Angeles show was almost canceled. "Los Angeles, if you knew the things we had to do today to get this show off, smh… but for you, anything. I will see you tonight," he penned on Instagram Story.

(With inputs from IANS)