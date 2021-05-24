Drake Receives Appreciation From 'Degrassi' Co-stars For His Artist Of The Decade Honour

The Billboard Music Awards 2021 took place in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater. Drake was called on stage to receive the Artist Of The Decade title, and he was joined on stage by a group of close friends, as well as members of his family including his dad Ernest Graham and child Adonis. Drake, who approached the evening with an all-time record of 27 BBMA wins, added another last evening for Top Streaming Songs Artist before winning his award for reigning supreme over the decade. The singer and rapper who started out as a child artist received great appreciation from everyone, especially from the Degrassi cast.

Drake receives praises from the Degrassi cast

Before Drake at the Billboard Music Awards 2021 could receive his honour, the Degrassi cast came together to take a trip down memory lane. They spoke to E! News to send their regards and congratulate Drake on the honour being bestowed upon him. As they congratulated Drake, they also spoke of the precious memories they had with him that they treasured. The Degrassi cast spoke of the phenomenal rise of Drake through the years and just how inspirational he had been to them all.

Shane Kippel had a fun anecdote to share about Drake from when he was on set with all of them. He shared that Drake would come to the set and speak about all the wonderful artists he had worked with. These artists ranged from Beyonce to Lil Wayne. "Seems like just yesterday that you would come back to set after a weekend or the off season and tell us about all of these incredible stories of the artists who you worked with, like Pharrell and Dr Dre and Beyonce and Lil Wayne," Kippel recalled. "And we would all say, ‘Amazing.' But no one believed you, because it seemed too good to be true. Well, you have laughed last, my friend."

Shane did not just stop here, he had other stories to tell as well. He shared a really fun and hilarious memory. Shane said he still remembered how Drake was seated in a bathroom writing ‘Buy Drake’s CD’s’ on a chalkboard while Travis Barker was also using the loo. "Travis Barker, who happened to be urinating next to you, said, 'Who's Drake?' And you turned to him and you said, 'I'm Drake,'" Kippel added.

