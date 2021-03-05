Drake Releases New Project 'Scary Hours 2' Featuring Lil Baby And Rick Ross

Canadian rapper Drake's fans were highly anticipating his sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy. The delay in the release of the same did deject his fans but surprisingly, Drake dropped a new project title Scary Hours 2 on March 5 at midnight. It is the follow up to his 2018 album of the same name.

Also read | Kim Kardashian Spends Quality Time With BFF Lala Sans Her Wedding Ring; View Pics

Also read | Frances McDormand's 'Nomadland' To Premiere On Disney+ Across The UK

Drake releases new project Scary Hours 2

Drake's Scary Hours 2 consists of three songs. The rapper has released a solo and two in collaboration with Lil Baby and Rick Ross. In his solo track What's Next, he has dished out all the details of what he did in the past year and how he spent his quarantine. See the tracklist of Drake's Scary Hours 2 below:

What's Next

Wants and Needs - featuring Lil Baby

Lemon Pepper Freestyle - featuring Rick Ross

Drake took to his Instagram to announce that the tracks out now and available on every streaming service. He shared a picture of the tracklist that garnered over 715K likes within two hours of uploading. His fans and followers could not contain their excitement over this announcement and commented on the post to express the same. One of his fans also called him GOAT - Greatest Of All Time while another said that he never fails to disappoint. See their reactions below:

According to a report by Page Six, Drake underwent knee surgery in 2020. He took to his Instagram story in January 2021 to show off his workout. He also hinted about the surgery as he wrote in the caption that he is 'grinding for recovery' post the surgery. It is still not clear why Drake underwent the surgery and there has been no clarification about it from the rapper.

Drake's 2018 album Scary Hours earned his two-hit tracks. One is God's Plan which ranked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. The second being Diplomatic Immunity which ranked at number seven. His last album was Scorpion which released in 2019.

Drake's songs

The rapper has delivered some of the most popular songs in his career so far. Some of them are Laugh Now Cry Later which has 250 million views on YouTube, Take Care has 355 million views on YouTube and Toosie Slide has 276 million views on the video-sharing platform. He also has won several awards for his musical contribution.

Also read | Lupita Nyong'o On Black Panther 2 Without Chadwick Boseman: "It's Gonna Be Different"

Also read | Will Ewan McGregor Reprise His Role As Obi-Wan Kenobi In 'Andor'?

Image courtesy - @champagnepapi Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.