Drake Remembers Sidhu Moosewala At Toronto Concert; Wears T-shirt With Late Singer's Pic

Canadian rapper Drake paid another tribute to late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead at a village in Mansa on May 29. During his performance at a concert on Thursday, Drake wore a T-shirt which had Sidhu Moosewala's picture on it. Pictures and videos from his Toronto concert went viral on social media which saw the Jimmy Cooks singer wearing a beige coloured sweatshirt which had a black and white coloured picture of Sidhu on it. Along with the picture, Moosewala's name and birth-death years (1993-2022) were also written on the sweatshirt.

Drake showing love to Moosewala 🌹💯 pic.twitter.com/MB0TeXBCQj — Bobby Singh (@SinghBobby0) July 29, 2022

Drake's picture was also shared on Sidhu Moosewala's Instagram page, which is now being handled by the late singer's family. This is not the first time that Drake has paid tribute to the Dark Love hitmaker. Earlier, the Canadian rapper even penned an emotional note for Moosewala post his death as he wrote on his Instagram story, "RIP Moose."

Recently, as per a report by HipHopNMore, Drake hosted the debut episode of his ‘Table for One’ radio show on Sound42 (SiriusXM) to roll out his latest album during which he played his favourite tracks crooned by Moosewala, 295 and G-Sh*t.

On July 28, Sidhu Moosewala was posthumously honoured with Dada Saheb Phalke Iconic Award. Singer Afsana Khan, who shared a brother-sister bond with Sidhu, and her husband Saajz received the award on behalf of Sidhu. The Titliaan singer also sang the late singer's famous song 295, which had also made it to the Billboard Global 200 Chart, followed by a signature 'thaapi' in order to pay tribute to Moosewala. Sharing the video from the event, Afsana wrote, "Dada Saheb Falke Iconic Award For Vadda Bai Sidhu Moosewala @sidhu_moosewala Legend never Die #justiceforsidhumoosewala (sic)".

Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Moosewala was gunned down at a village in Mansa on May 29, a day after his security cover was scaled down by the Punjab government. The firing took place continuously for around 10 minutes with unknown gunmen firing around 30 shots of bullets, following which the singer had 19 “firearm wounds” on his body, caused by bullets and pellets. He died within 15 minutes of the attack, while two others who were travelling with him were referred to Patiala for further treatment. Moosewala was cremated in his ancestral village at Moosa in Punjab's Mansa district as thousands gathered to bid adieu to him.

(Image: @sidhu_moosewala/Instagram/@SinghBobby0/Twitter)