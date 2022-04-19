Drake Shares Throwback Pic With Taylor Swift; Fans Speculate Collab Is Around The Corner

Canadian rapper Drake recently took to social media to share a random photo dump including pictures of his son Adonis and a few blurry photographs. Amidst the plethora of snaps, the rapper randomly posted a throwback picture with longtime friend singer-songwriter Taylor Swift.

Fans of the duo were pleasantly surprised to see the Blank Space artist on the rapper's feed. Drake's latest Instagram post led to the netizens speculating and theorising the real intent behind the One Dance rapper posting a picture with Swift out of the blue.

Drake posts throwback pic with Taylor

Taking to his official Instagram handle, the 35-year-old rapper shared a bunch of pictures featuring his son, sunset and his blurry close-up photograph. At the very end of the photo dump, the rapper shared a throwback photo with Taylor Swift where the duo can be seen comfortably snuggling while posing. Drake shared the post with the caption, ''They too soft to understand the meaning of hard work''.

While this may have been an innocent trip to the memory lane, some fans are convinced that the rapper is hinting at a collaboration with the pop singer. One fan wrote, ''So #bbmas tweeted " Big announcement this week" in a cryptic Taylor swift way and at the same day drake posted a picture with Taylor THIS CANT BE A COINCIDENCE SOMETHING REALLY IS COMING'' while another tweeted, ''drake recently posted a photo of him and taylor on his insta. the last time him and taylor took a photo together was in 2016 during the 1989 era. 1989 TV IS COMING WITH A DRAKE COLLAB!!''.

Taylor Swift hanging out with Drake.



We should all be scared. — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) April 19, 2022

🤡 | CLOWNING TIME: drake recently posted a photo of him and taylor on his insta. the last time him and taylor took a photo together was in 2016 during the 1989 era. 1989 TV IS COMING WITH A DRAKE COLLAB!! pic.twitter.com/rkJnQlnIQO — issa ♡ | SPEAK NOW ERA ✨ (@issaistrying) April 19, 2022

remember when taylor swift and drake did apple music commercials using each other songs? pic.twitter.com/zexB2BhsfT — ivy (@ohhhhherewego) April 19, 2022

The world needs a drake and Taylor swift song at this point pic.twitter.com/l420FAi5bf — Alijah ⁶𓅓🧣 (@drakesoldmore) April 19, 2022

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift revealed that she eagerly volunteered to become a part of the upcoming film Where The Crawdads Sing, adapted from a book of the same name. The singer wrote the song 'Carolina' and asked her friend Aaron Dessner to produce it. In the caption, she wrote,

''Where The Crawdads Sing is a book I got absolutely lost in when I read it years ago. As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible @daisyedgarjones and produced by the brilliant @reesewitherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side. I wrote the song “Carolina” alone and asked my friend @aarondessner to produce it,'' she continued, ''I wanted to create something haunting and ethereal to match this mesmerizing story. You’ll hear it fully soon''.

