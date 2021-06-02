Drake Shows Off His Abs In New Shirtless Selfie, Fans Ask 'where Is The New Album'?

The Canadian rapper, singer, and songwriter, Drake, recently uploaded a gym selfie on his Instagram story, which got a lot of attention from his fans and the fans of the rap genre. While some of his fans were lauding his physique and the abs that he is showing off in the picture, there were some who were not happy to see the picture. The latter are the people who have been eagerly waiting for the release of his album, Certified Lover Boy since he announced it in mid-2019.

Drake's workout pictures and gym selfies, which are often posted by the rapper on his Instagram stories, always captivate and impress his fans. Recently, he posted one such mirror selfie that he clicked at the gym, where he is showing off his abs. This picture was also picked up by a rap news and entertainment company, Rap Direct, and they reposted it on their Instagram handle. With the picture, Rap Direct wrote a caption that referred to Drake still not releasing his album, Certified Lover Boy (CLB). The caption says, “I hope Drake been putting as much work into CLB as he has at the gym.” Take a look at the post here:

Just as the picture got uploaded, all the fans and followers also started commenting about the same. Almost everyone’s comment on the post is about when Drake will drop the album and if he is working on it. However, there were also some who complimented Drake’s workout picture. Take a look at some of the comments:

Besides his workout pictures, Drake's photos with his son, Adonis Graham on Instagram also get a lot of love from his fans. Adonis Graham was born to Drake and his former girlfriend, Sophie Brussaux, in October 2017. The couple later split up. Drake’s girlfriends and relationships of the past have been no secret from the world. Especially his relationships with actor Jennifer Lopez and tennis star Serena Williams got a lot of media attention. Recent reports say that the rapper is dating someone again and that currently, Drake's girlfriend is Luisa Duran, who is reportedly also his stylist.

Drake’s recent works

Drake’s last music album, Scorpion, came out in June 2018. All the tracks of the album, especially the song God’s Plan, got a lot of acclaims. In mid-2019, he announced his next album, Certified Lover Boy (CLB), which was supposed to release in January 2021. While the release of the album got delayed, Drake also announced on his Instagram that it will release later in 2021. Drake is also currently the executive producer of the Netflix crime drama series, Top Boy, and the American teen drama series, Euphoria.

Image: Drake Instagram

