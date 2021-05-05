Drake Takes A Playful Hit At Moneybagg Yo After Finding Out His Real Name; See Details

Tennessee based songwriter and rapper Moneybagg Yo had a hilarious reaction when a music channel revealed a fact about him while playing his music. Among the other comments that followed under the post, one was of Drake, who had a mad laugh in the comments section. Scroll along to take a look at the video and what Drake had to say with it.

Drake takes a hit at Moneybagg Yo after finding out his real name

Moneybagg Yo took to his Instagram stories on May 4, 2021, to share his reaction after Music Choice displayed a random fact about him and the video was shared by DJ Akademiks on his page. The song Time Today by Moneybagg played on the channel and the fact - “Did you know? Moneybagg Yo’s real name is Demario Dewayne White Jr”, appeared on the screen. The rapper said, “Police as hell,” while recording the fact on the screen. “What the f**k wrong with y’all, Music Choice? Appreciate the love but damn! Talking about, did y’all know his real name?”.

Drake took to the comments under the post and made a subtle joke at the Memphis native. He wrote, “DD White Mayne,” writing it in a way that fans and all those who land on the comment would read it in the same tone as Moneybagg typical voice. Take a look at the comments here.

Drake on the work front

Drake is all set to release his next album Certified Lover Boy and has been doing big things for its launch. The rapper first launched an exclusive Nike and Bape collaborations, after which he partnered with the clothing brand Chrome Hearts to outfit a one-of-one Rolls-Royce. The exclusive Chrome Hearts x Drake Rolls-Royce Cullinan will be kept on display at the Miami Institute of Contemporary Art for close to two weeks and fans will get to see the one-of-a-kind Rolls-Royce until May 15. Drake has also created a limited Chrome Hearts x Drake merchandise, which will be matching the Rolls Royce and will be sold exclusively at the Miami store of Chrome Hearts.

Image: Drake’s Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.