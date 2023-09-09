Drake, The Weekend’s AI Generated Song Not Eligible For Grammy Consideration

Drake and The Weeknd are two artists who have immense popularity. However, they have never officially collaborated on any of their songs. Despite this, an artist by the name of Ghostwriter made a new song using generative AI (artificial intelligence) which makes it sound like they have collaborated on the song together. Despite word that the song might be nominated for a Grammy, it has now been revealed that the song is no longer eligible for a Grammy.

3 things you need to know:

Ghostwriter made a collaboration between the R&B singer and the rapper using AI.

Recording Academy CEO had suggested that the song is eligible for a Grammy nomination.

The song is called ‘Heart on my sleeve.’

Recording Academy CEO dismisses Grammy nomination for AI song

Taking to social media, the Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr revealed that the AI-assisted song is not going to be considered for a Grammy. This is a backtrack for the Recording Academy CEO, as he had said in an interview with The New York Times that the song will be eligible. Back then, his reasoning was that since the song had ultimately been written by a human, it would be “absolutely eligible.”

In a video on Instagram, Mason said that it is ‘really inaccurate information’ that the song is up for any Grammy nominations. He added, “Let me be extra, extra clear: Even though it was written by a human creator, the vocals were not legally obtained, the vocals were not cleared by the label or the artists and the song is not commercially available and because of that, it’s not eligible.” Moreover, he explained that he is extremely serious about the matter and that the scenario of AI involvement in music is moving ‘really, really quickly.’

Other songs by Ghostwriter

Ghostwriter recently released yet another AI song called Whiplash. It features artificially generated vocal deliveries from Travis Scott and 21 Savage. The mysterious AI artist, who has not disclosed his identity in public, even attended an event organised by the Academy in a white drape and sunglasses.