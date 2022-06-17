Drake Unveils Title Cover Of Upcoming Album 'Honestly, Nevermind'; To Be Out On Friday

Canadian rapper Drake on Friday, June 17, delighted all his fans with the announcement of his new album Honestly, Nevermind. Drake shared the exciting news while dropping the project’s cover art and confirmed that it would arrive at midnight Friday. Reportedly, the album is the seventh studio album of the rapper. Moreover, it serves as the follow-up of the singer-cum-actor's 2021 album, Certified Lover Boy which included appearances by Jay-Z, Travis Scott, Future, Young Thug, and many others.

Drake announces his new album

On Thursday, Drake took to his official Instagram handle and unveiled the title cover of his upcoming album, Honestly, Nevermind. The post saw the title of the project written in a fancy font in rainbow neon colours. Sharing the photo, Drake wrote in the caption, "7th studio album “HONESTLY, NEVERMIND” out at midnight"

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans took to the comments section and expressed their excitement about the album. One of the users wrote, "Right on time…Summer’s officially here now 🙌🏼" another wrote, "the king is back 🔥🔥🔥" the other user wrote, "Couldn’t come at a better time whaaat" whereas, the rest of the users simply dropped fire and heart emoticons in the comments section.

More about Honestly, Nevermind

Honestly, Nevermind comes after Certified Lover Boy which premiered on 3 September 2021. Certified Lover Boy went on to become number 1 on the Billboard 200 as well as Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop albums charts and also earned Drake a Grammy nod for Best Rap Album, which he withdrew months before the ceremony. Honestly, Nevermind is executively produced by Drake himself, Noah “40” Shebib, Oliver El-Khatib, Noel Cadastre and DJ Black Coffee. The track list of Drake's Honestly, Nevermind comprises Intro, Falling back, Texts Go Green, Currents, A Keeper, Calling My Name, Sticky and many others.

