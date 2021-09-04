Drake’s Certified Lover Boy is finally here and we're already seeing the album stir up controversies! Certified Lover Boy consists of 21 songs and guest appearances from several artists across the industry, including Jay-Z, Lil Baby, Rick Ross, 21 Savage, and Kid Cudi. While Drake's sixth studio album has made headlines, one song, in particular, seems to have confused fans.

Drake's 'Girls Want Girls' controversy: What happened?

Drake's latest studio album, Certified Lover Boy, features several rappers like Jay-Z, Lil Baby, Future, Young Thug, Lil Durk, Rick Ross, 21 Savage, Kid Cudi and singers like Giveon, Ty Dolla Sign, Yebba and Tems. While the album has been receiving international attention, it's Drake's collaboration with Lil Baby, titled Girls Want Girls, that has been garnering a number of mixed responses from netizens, especially from the LGBTQ+ community.

As fans listened through the album and put together their thoughts on Drake’s sixth album, many of them were left a bit confused by one of the rapper’s lines from a collaboration with Lil Baby. Girls Want Girls opens with a strange chorus that goes somewhat like this:

Starin' at your dress 'cause it's see-through/ Talkin' all the s**t that you done been through Say that you a lesbian, girl, me too/ Girls want girls where I'm from.

Twitter reacts to 'Girls Want Girls'

The lyrics mentioned above have left several fans confused and wondering what Drake meant by them. Several fans are of the opinion that the lyrics simply indicate women leaving their boyfriends for other women or wordplay. However, several fans have been in an uproar talking about how the male point-of-view towards queer women and their sexualisation has to stop.

Fans have also been making jokes at the lyrics mentioned, taking them literally and sharing tweets about how Drake is a lesbian. Check out some Twitter reactions to Girls Want Girls from Drake's Certified Lover Boy, below -

drake said “me too” when a girl claimed she was lesbian I hate this man so much 😭😂 he the same dude in the clubs I can’t stand — 🌙 (@sailort_8) September 3, 2021

aint no way this man drake said he a lesbian pic.twitter.com/xxPJUKiMep — mariano 🦦 (@oscos) September 3, 2021

why drake just say “say u a lesbian girl me too” ?????? HELLO ???? — princess (@nochillnonge) September 3, 2021

drake really just said "you're a lesbian, girl me too" man i'm going to sleep — leo (@MODELIONS) September 3, 2021

even for drake standards thats fucking wild — leo (@MODELIONS) September 3, 2021

drake is a lesbian confirmed — y.stacey (@youngstaceyy) September 3, 2021

Girls want girls is such a goofy ass song — Solomon (@UOWO1OS) September 4, 2021

While several fans, as seen above, took the song as a joke, many did not share the same opinion. Several fans are of the opinion that Drake has unnecessarily sexualised queer women and has also shown disrespect to the LGBTQ+ community by casually referring to himself as a 'lesbian.' Check out some more tweets below -

hate girls want girls by drake oh my god can people not sexualise wlw for one second??? can people respect lesbians??? — heaven help us supremacy (@bitchbabyvibes) September 4, 2021

Who Gonna Tell Drake That Girls Want Girls Is Problematic AF?? Who??? — M i J J Y P E N D E N C E 9/24 (@mijjymijj) September 4, 2021

“Girls want girls” true but mind yo own drake — willow 🌪 (@indigowilloww) September 3, 2021

First six songs are okay except Girls Want Girls.



Song 7 should’ve never been on this album @Drake — 💧 (@fuckyeahshana) September 4, 2021

can we talk about girls want girls by drake coz what did i just listen to 😭 — my.lovely 📦 (@my_love_ly_) September 4, 2021

That Drake bar on Girls want Girls might be the worst line in rap history lmao — atlanta dream stan account (@jldeloatch269) September 4, 2021

I’m sorry but drake’s girls want girls song is fucking gross??? This is not the move y’all 🙄🙄🙄 — tater tot thot (@rbkwut) September 4, 2021

IMAGE - AP