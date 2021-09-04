Last Updated:

Certified Lover Boy out now! Drake’s New Song ‘Girls Want Girls’ With Lil Baby Leaves Fans Confused; See Reactions Here

Drake's recently released track titled, 'Girls Want Girls', has divided the fanbase in two with several people accusing him of sexualising queer women.

Drake’s Certified Lover Boy is finally here and we're already seeing the album stir up controversies! Certified Lover Boy consists of 21 songs and guest appearances from several artists across the industry, including Jay-Z, Lil Baby, Rick Ross, 21 Savage, and Kid Cudi. While Drake's sixth studio album has made headlines, one song, in particular, seems to have confused fans.

Drake's 'Girls Want Girls' controversy: What happened? 

Drake's latest studio album, Certified Lover Boy, features several rappers like Jay-Z, Lil Baby, Future, Young Thug, Lil Durk, Rick Ross, 21 Savage, Kid Cudi and singers like Giveon, Ty Dolla Sign, Yebba and Tems. While the album has been receiving international attention, it's Drake's collaboration with Lil Baby, titled Girls Want Girls, that has been garnering a number of mixed responses from netizens, especially from the LGBTQ+ community. 

As fans listened through the album and put together their thoughts on Drake’s sixth album, many of them were left a bit confused by one of the rapper’s lines from a collaboration with Lil Baby. Girls Want Girls opens with a strange chorus that goes somewhat like this: 

Starin' at your dress 'cause it's see-through/ Talkin' all the s**t that you done been through

Say that you a lesbian, girl, me too/ Girls want girls where I'm from.

Twitter reacts to 'Girls Want Girls'

The lyrics mentioned above have left several fans confused and wondering what Drake meant by them. Several fans are of the opinion that the lyrics simply indicate women leaving their boyfriends for other women or wordplay. However, several fans have been in an uproar talking about how the male point-of-view towards queer women and their sexualisation has to stop.

Fans have also been making jokes at the lyrics mentioned, taking them literally and sharing tweets about how Drake is a lesbian. Check out some Twitter reactions to Girls Want Girls from Drake's Certified Lover Boy, below -

While several fans, as seen above, took the song as a joke, many did not share the same opinion. Several fans are of the opinion that Drake has unnecessarily sexualised queer women and has also shown disrespect to the LGBTQ+ community by casually referring to himself as a 'lesbian.' Check out some more tweets below - 

