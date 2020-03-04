Drake's 'Nonstop' Lyrics Take Over Internet With #flipchallenge

Drake has been an extremely talked-about artist since he released his 2018 album, Scorpion. The album features a number of outstanding songs that were hummed all over the globe. The album features a song called Nonstop that has been getting much attention in order to be a part of the trending #flipchallenge. Those who wish to be a part of the challenge should have a partner for their video. The two need to stand in a bathroom with the Aubrey track playing. When the Canadian MC spits his opening lines, "Look, I just flipped a switch (flipped, flipped)," one person should turn the light switch off and back on. When the light comes back on, the two should switch outfits and need to keep acting like the other person. Read more about the famous #flipchallenge that originated from Drake’s Nonstop.

Drake's Nonstop kickstarts a viral challenge

Well, this is not the first time a Drake track has been used to create a viral challenge. Back in 2018, Drake’s In My Feelings had a very similar effect on the audience. A number of people have been uploading their versions of the flip challenge that has taken over the whole internet. The people have also been creative and started adding their own twists and tweaks to it. Here are some videos that are dedicated to the #flipchallenge.

Flipchallenge posts

