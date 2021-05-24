Drake's Son Adonis Steals The Show As Singer Extends Record At Billboard Music Awards 2021

Not just the stars, their younger ones too dominated headlines at the Billboard Music Awards 2021 held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. If Pink’s performance with her nine-year-old daughter was a highlight, Drake’s rare appearance with his little son Adonis became a talking point. The moment took place amid the singer extending his record of the most number of awards at the awards.

Drake makes rare appearance with son Adonis

Image: AP

Drake had his near and dear ones by his side, as his family and friends, presented him the Artist of the Decade award. Dressed in a grey suit, the Find Your Love artist walked with his three-year-old son Adonis, dressed in a checkered shirt and black pants, to the stage. Drake even lifted the little one, and kissed him while dedicating the award to him and making him hold his award.

He said, “I wanna dedicate this award to my friends, to my longtime collaborators ... to my beautiful family, and to you,” he said while looking at Adonis and then departing while holding his hand.

Drake extended his record by adding a 29th win at the event as he was also named the top streaming artist.

The artist had first featured on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2009, and then became one with the most entries ever, with 232. Drake’s numbers featured 45 times, a record, on the Top 10 hits on the Hot 100, and he also enjoyed 22 No 1s on the R&B Hip Hop list, another record.

Meanwhile, the evening belonged to the Weeknd, who bagged 10 awards of the 16 catergories he was nominated in. Gabby Barrett, Morgan Wallen, BTS, Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga, Kanye West, Taylor Swift were among the recipient of multiple awards.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.