'Drivers License': Olivia Rodrigo Reveals Her Mom Finds The Bridge Of The Song 'weird'

Olivia Rodrigo released her debut album Sour on May 21, 2021. The teenage singer expressed her life as a 17-year-old teenager in the album and the emotions of jealousy, anger and heartache. Olivia Rodrigo's Sour album features 11 alternate pop tracks including previously released hit singles like Drivers License, Deja Vu and Good 4 U. Olivia has cited Taylor Swift and Lorde as her musical influences. In a recent interview, Olivia revealed that her mother had an unexpected reaction to her daughter's debut single Drivers License.

Olivia Rodrigo's Drivers License song is "weird" for her mother

Olivia Rodrigo's Drivers License song brought Olivia wider recognition. Especially after the song charted to US Billboard Hot 100. The fans loved the song, and it went viral immediately. However, Olivia's mother found the song a little "weird", especially the bridge.

In an interview with Apple Music's First Listen, Olivia revealed that her mother is the first person she takes her music to. She also revealed that her mother is from Wisconsin and is a teacher for the 3rd Grade class, and she is "the sweetest woman". Her favourite music is punk music and metal music and the really gritty stuff that "makes you feel things". The Drivers License hitmaker also said that it is her mother who has instilled in her that regardless of the technicalities, "if you like something then it is good music".

Olivia's mom is brutally honest with her opinions when it comes to music as well. She said that if her mom doesn't like anything, then it isn't the "music that makes you feel". Olivia went on to reveal that her mom found the bridge for Drivers License "weird" and "too much" because according to her it "does not fit into the song". Olivia said that she is glad she didn't take it to heart back then. The bridge of Olivia Rodgrigo's song is the main part of her SNL Skit. She concluded by saying that of course, she knows that her mother would support her in anything she does, but she just found this anecdote funny.

(Image: Olivia Rodrigo's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.