Benny Dayal got hurt by a drone camera during his concert. The drone reportedly fell down and hit the back of the singer's head while he was performing in Chennai. The video of the incident is doing the rounds on the internet.

The Badtameez Dil singer took his social media handle and shared a video. In it, Benny opened up about the incident and revealed that the drone hit his head and bruised his fingers.

He said, "The drone fans, they hit and bruised the back of my head a little bit. Two of my fingers got completely bruised. But that’s all fine. I think I am going to recover from this much faster."

Take a look at the video below.

Benny Dayal urges fellow artistes to rope in professional drone operators

In the video, Benny Dayal also asked his fellow music artists to add a clause in their contracts asking event managers to rope in only professional drone operators.

He said, "I just want to express three things. All artistes should make sure they have a clause that the drone cannot come close to them while they are performing as their movement cannot be coordinated. You need a person with you who is specifically working on drones."

"Please all colleges, companies, show or event organisers, get a certified drone operator because it's very dangerous. The person should be certified to operate a drone," he added.

'We are not some action hero'

Benny Dayal also expressed his concern over the issue and said that they don't want drone operators who can do stunts as they are artists and not action heroes. He said, "We are artistes. We are just singing on stage. We are not Vijay or Ajay or Salman Khan or Prabhas or some action hero. You don't have to do all these stunts. Just do a regular show. We just want to look nice. The drones shouldn't come so close to artistes during a live performance."

As soon as the video was shared, celebrities from the music fraternity wished him a speedy recovery.