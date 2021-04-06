'Drowned In The Sun' New Nirvana Song Created By AI After 27 Years Of Kurt Cobain's Death

April 5 marks the 27th death anniversary of the Nirvana singer, Kurt Cobain. Remembering the legend, Lost Tapes of the 27 Club, a musical project that has utilized artificial intelligence to analyse up to thirty songs and come up with a new Nirvana song, Drowned in the Sun. The musical project analyses Kurt, Jimi Hendrix, Jim Morrison and Amy Winehouse’s music to write and perform ‘new’ songs in their signature style as part of one album.

The Toronto-based organisation, which aims to raise awareness about mental health within the music community, has created the Lost Tapes of the 27 Club. Drowned in the Sun depicts Kurt’s songwriting and guitars skills using AI while also tapping Eric Hogan, who is the lead singer of the tribute band for vocals to Nirvana, Nevermind, Speaking to Rolling Stone, Kory Grow explained that each track is the result of AI programs, studying the tracks’ vocal melodies, chord changes, guitar riffs, solos, their drum patterns and lyrics in to order to guess what the ‘new’ compositions would sound like.

Originally, Drowned in the Sun was uploaded late in the month of January, however, it has been making rounds on the singer’s 27th death anniversary. The vocals are laid by Nirvana tribute band with frontman, Eric Hogan. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Eric said that the song is ‘accurate enough to give one Nirvana's songs vibes’, but ‘not so accurate’ to where the listener will get a ‘ceaase-and-desist letter’.

Eric stated that Kurt would write whatever he felt like writing, and that was a Nirvana song. He continued that he understood the AI of the songs such as the kind of in Utero vibe or a Nevermind vibe in the song. Sean O’Connor, one of the board of directors for Over the Bridge, explained to the outlet, the software used to analyse the compositions. He revealed that his staff user Google’s AI program named, Magenta. He also talked about how depression is ‘normalized and romanticized’ in the music industry and that the music is seen as an ‘authentic suffering’ (referring to Kurt Cobain's death).

Kurt was found dead at his home in Seattle, Washington on April 8, 2994. The lead singer passed away at the age of 27. It was declared that the former passed away on April 5 and had a visible gunshot wood to the head. The death was declared suicide after his suicide note was discovered.