Drummer Sam Lay, Who Was Part Of Chicago Blues Band, Passes Away At 86

Sam Lay, the drummer and vocalist of Chicago Blues, passed away at the age of 86. Lay has performed and recorded with Howlin' Wolf, Bob Dylan and Muddy Waters. As per the independent blues label Alligator Records, the drummer died of natural causes in a Chicago nursing facility on Saturday, January 30, 2022.

Who was Sam Lay?

Samuel Lay, aka Sam Lay, was born in Birmingham, Alabama, and had a knack for music from an early age. He began his career as the drummer of the Original Thunderbirds in 1957 and soon began drumming for harmonica player Little Walter. By 1960, Lay became a regular drummer for Muddy Waters and remained in the latter's band for six years. During that time, he also began recording for famous blues musicians Howlin' Wolf, Willie Dixon, John Lee Hooker, Eddie Taylor, Bo Diddley, Junior Wells, Jimmy Rogers, Magic Sam and Earl Hooker. Some of these recordings are considered as some of the most definitive works of Waters and Wolf.

By the year 1966, Sam Lay joined Paul Butterfield Blues Band and began recording and touring with them. Lay's drumming can be heard in more than 40 recordings for Chess Records. He gave many notable performances with Blues performers and toured in the US and Europe with Chess Records All-Stars.

He was known for the stylish cape and the walking stick that he used to carry. He was honoured several times for his contribution to music. As per Alligator Records, after Lay was honoured in 2002, Bob Dylan sent him a telegram that read, "It's so well-deserved. Walter, Wolf and Muddy, they must have known it, too _ that you're second to none - your flawless musicianship and unsurpassed timing, a maestro with the sticks and brushes." In 2015, Sam Lay was also inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a part of Paul Butterfield Blues Band.

The micro-blogging website Twitter is filled with people paying their heartfelt tribute to Lay. Many students of Lay, who worked with him at a point in life, also paid their heartfelt tributes. One of them wrote, "RIP Sam Lay, one of the best Chicago blues drummers. I was his guitarist in the early 90s-- he was a hard, but fair teacher and always a great performer. Below right w dr Gary Silva and Elvin Bishop, that's me w Sam on left. I'll miss you Sam."

RIP Sam Lay, one of the best Chicago blues drummers. I was his guitarist in the early 90s-- he was a hard, but fair teacher and always a great performer. Below right w dr Gary Silva and Elvin Bishop, that's me w Sam on left. I'll miss you Sam. @SocietyOfBlues @ChicagoBluesNet pic.twitter.com/oD8K7k8iiP — Johnny Burgin (@burginjohnny) January 31, 2022

Rest in peace, Sam Lay. What a legendary drummer, a master at his craft, and I had the honor once of jamming with this gentleman.🙏 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) February 2, 2022

RIP Sam Lay, 86. The drummer played w/Muddy Waters, Howlin' Wolf, AND Little Walter. He achieved rock notoriety as a member of the Paul Butterfield Blues Band (inducted into the @rockhall). He was also behind Bob Dylan when he "went electric" at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival. pic.twitter.com/75JcMOWCYA — Bob Ruggiero (@BobRuggiero2) January 31, 2022

Image: AP