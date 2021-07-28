Dua Lipa Criticizes Her 'Levitating' Collaborator Rapper DaBaby For His Homophobic Remarks

Dubbed as an LGBTQ+ ally for the longest time, Dua Lipa took to her social media to stand for the community against her collaborator rapper Dababy, who made homophobic remarks. The rapper during his set at Rolling Round Miami over the weekend. Take a look at what Dua Lipa had to say about his remarks.

Dua Lipa Condemns Dababy's homophobic remarks

Taking to her Instagram, the English singer and songwriter called about her 'Levitating (Remix)' collaborator Dababy and expressed her surprise over his hurtful remarks. She also took a stand for the LGBTQ+ community. She said, "I'm surprised and horrified at DaBaby's comments. I really don't recognise this as the person I worked with. I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGBTQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS'."

Pic Credit: Dua Lipa IG

For the unversed, Baby on Baby singer performed at the Rolling Loud Miami. In an attempt to hype up his crowd, the singer said, 'If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up…". Many netizens deemed his remarks as homophobic.

DaBaby addresses the accusations

In the wake of a huge uproar from the netizens, the 29-year-old rapper took to his Instagram live to address the situation. According to Page Six, the rapper defended his remarks saying, "I wasn’t going on a rant. That’s called a call to action. That’s what that’s called, 'cause I’m a live performer. I’m the best live performer".

Fellow rapper T I came for DaBaby's support and conducted an Instagram live with his fans and commented on the situation saying, "If you gonna have the Lil Nas X video and him living his truth, you gonna damn sure have people like DaBaby who gonna speak their truth. Ain’t nothing wrong with none of it. It ain’t got to be no hate. It’s all honesty. Everybody living in their truth".

Dua Lipa and DaBaby collaborated on the former's song titled Levitating to produce a remix version of the song in September 2020. The remix was a huge hit among the netizens and was later added to the singer's Future Nostalgia album.

IMAGE- AP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.