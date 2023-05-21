Dua Lipa's Ex Anwar Hadid Seemingly Throws Shade At Singer's New Beau Romain Gavras

Dua Lipa and her boyfriend filmmaker Romain Gavras made their first public appearance at Cannes Film Festival on May 19. While the fans seem excited for the Levitating singer, her ex Anwar Hadid did not seem happy with the situation. The model took to her Instagram handle on Sunday and appeared to be shading Dua’s new beau Romain.

Anwar shared a picture of himself in a grey hoodie. In the caption, he wrote, “Trying to not to find and kill him.” He also added a smiley emoji with the picture. Even though the 23-year-old didn't mention either Dua or Romain, fans were quick to speculate it was directed toward his ex.

#DuaLipa's ex boyfriend #AnwarHadid seemingly reacts to her going public with rumored new boyfriend, Romain😳 pic.twitter.com/slMtbkQZwQ — HBMtv (@HBM__tv) May 21, 2023

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid first met at a barbecue party and started dating in the summer of 2019. The two were snapped kissing at a London music festival in July of the same year. The couple also quarantined together during the pandemic. However, the distance in their relationship started when Dua travelled to London to record new music while Anwar remained in New York City to pursue his modelling career. Despite initial speculation that the two were on a break, Dua announced her single status in October of 2022.

Dua Lipa and Romain Gavras relationship

Though neither Dua Lipa nor Romain Gavras confirmed or denied their relationship in the past, they were spotted making entries and exits at various venues together. The couple attended Saint Laurent's show at Paris Fashion Week, the Netflix BAFTA afterparty and another party in London together. Their public appearance on the Cannes red carpet finally confirmed their relationship after the singer called Romain ‘my sweetheart’ in her recent Instagram post.

For the unversed, Romain Gavras is a French filmmaker. He has also directed music videos such as Justice's Stress and M.I.A.'s Born Free, both of which are popular for depicting graphic violence. His debut feature film was released in 2008 and received critical acclaim. The director had previously dated singer Rita Ora.