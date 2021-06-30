Dua Lipa Explains How Her Viral Meme Pushed Her To Prove Herself

Musician Dua Lipa believes that she is here to stay despite all the odd circumstances that have occurred in the past. The 25-year-old singer candidly spoke to Vanity Fair about her career in their July/ August cover. During the interaction, Dua Lipa discussed a meme that dealt a blow to her confidence. However, she did not budge a bit and continued to work harder.

Dua Lipa talks about hard work

The viral meme circulated after Lipa’s 2018 Brit Award performance, wherein she sang her hit number ‘New Rules’. A now-deleted comment caused up major stir that condemned the singer’s energy level. Upon watching her performance, someone commented online, “I love her lack of energy, go girl give us nothing”.

The comment in question set the internet ablaze and also ended up deeply inflicting the British singer. Talking about the same, Dua Lipa said that it is one thing when people are bitter, but you know that you did your best. However, it is an entirely different thing when people are mean about you, but deep down you know that you haven’t had the opportunity to deliver your best. According to the singer, the low energy during the performance was a result of trying to manage everything at once.

Having said that, Dua also knows that although the comment inflicted pain, it also moved her to work hard. Now, the singer firmly knows that she is here to stay. Following the viral meme, the singer wanted to make sure that she is very much in control of the fact that she going to make better music. She decided that whenever she is about to perform, she will give her all to prove everyone that she can do it.

Recently, the three-time Grammy-winning songstress celebrated her beau Anwar Hadid’s birthday. On the special occasion, Dua said, “Happy Birthday Baby @anwarspc another lap around the sun ~ you make my world so much better!! I’m lucky to love you and be loved by you. DEXTER IS SO LUCKY TOO N LOVES U SO MUCH!!! can’t wait to celebrate youuuu today”. Take a look at it here:

(Image: Dua Lipa Instagram)

