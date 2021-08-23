Dua Lipa Turns 26; Bella Hadid, Beyonce And Many More Celebs Pour In Birthday Wishes

Levitating singer Dua Lipa rang in 26 on August 22 in a star-studded birthday bash. The singer received heaps of wishes and blessings across the globe from her fans and the Hollywood fraternity including supermodel Bella Hadid. Check out how the celebrities showered birthday wishes on the young singer and an inside look at Lipa's 26th celebration of life.

Bella, Beyoncé and more wish Dua Lipa

The singer turned 26-years-old on August 22 and received a plethora of wishes from her fans. However, she took to her social media to mention some special wishes of her friends which included a star-studded list of Hadid sisters, Beyoncé and South Korean singer Jennie. Dua Lipa is dating the 22-year-old model Anwar Hadid, the youngest brother of models Gigi and Bella Hadid. Take a look at their wishes and Lipa's response to them.

Supermodel Bella Hadid took to her Instagram story and shared an unseen video with Lipa wishing, ''Happy birthday my twinny fairy princess. I adore you and all that you are. Thank you for loving the way you do and giving all that you can. I bloody love you''.

Beyoncé wished the singer in a special way by uploading Lipa's childhood picture writing, ''Happy birthday Dua Lipa''. The singer replied to her wish by thanking her. Tove Lo also wishes Lipa by uploading a candid picture and calling her a gorgeous supergirl.

South Korean pop singer and member of the famous idol girl band BLACKPINK's Jennie also shared a post wishing the singer. She wrote, ''Happy birthday my beautiful fairy. I miss you'' to which Lipa replied saying, ''Baby! I miss you too''. Boyfriend Anwar Hadid was not far behind as he shared an intimate picture with his beau and called her, 'My lovely girl wonder'. Mohamed Hadid and Elton John were also included in the list of celebrities wishing the actor.

Dua Lipa's birthday bash

The young singer took to her Instagram to share a brief glimpse into her birthday bash with friends and family. Attended by Anwar and Bella Hadid along with Lipa's sister and friends, the singer uploaded the pictures writing, "Going into my 26th-year feeeeelin very 🎀 𝓁𝑜𝓋𝑒𝒹 🎀 - thank you for all the birthday wishes!!."

IMAGE- DUA LIPA, GIGI HADID & BEYONCE'S INSTAGRAM