Dua Lipa's Latest Album To Be 'something Completely Different' Says Label Rep

After two successful albums, British singer Dua Lipa is preparing for the release of a third album, which her label's new president Joe Kentish prefers calling "The Terminator’ of albums". Kentish recently got candid with Variety about Dua Lipa's success and her third album. For the unversed, the singer has already released two albums, Dua Lipa in 2017 and Future Nostalgia which was released just last year on March 27, 2020.

Talking about the upcoming third album he said that it is 'The Terminator' of albums and cannot be stopped. He further said that the singer was iconic at the label, Warner Records, and was used as an example for the other artists. Kentish described the Grammy-winning artist's work ethic as legendary and admired her hard work.

Kentish told the interviewers that Dua was already thinking about the third album when the second album was in progress. He said that the singer is enthusiastic to learn more and that she likes to have things in her control. He also said that the singer is currently conceptualising the album and expects it to be "something completely different".

Dua Lipa's latest projects

The singer rose to fame in 2016 when she featured in Sean Paul's No Lie. She later released Dua Lipa, her first album, in the following year. The songs Lost In Your Light, New Rules, One Kiss, Don't Start Now and IDGAF went on to become some of the most-streamed songs in the UK and across the world.

Most recently she released her album Future Nostalgia and Future Nostalgia: Moonlight Edition. The album became the British Album of the Year at the Brit Awards 2021 and earned her the British Female Solo Artist award. At the Grammys, she was nominated for two awards including Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. The British singer went on to win the latter. In 2020, she even made it into the Guinness World Records with Most tickets sold for a live-streamed concert by a solo female artist. Other than music, the young singer finds herself to be quite popular among the masses with a following of more than 67 million followers on Instagram and more than 8 million on Twitter.

Image: Dua Lipa's Instagram

