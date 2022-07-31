Dua Lipa's Pop Hits To MGK & Avril Lavigne Sharing Stage, Lollapalooza Day 2 Highlights

Lollapalooza, one of the biggest music festivals across the globe, is currently taking place in Grand Park, Chicago, US. The ongoing four-day annual music event began on July 28 and is seeing some outstanding performances by Award-winning musicians. The second day of the event saw a blend of punk rock and electronic pop by musicians like Dua Lipa, Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, and more who made the audience go gaga over their tracks.

On the second day of the music event, British singer Dua Lipa arrived wearing a stunning shimmery bodysuit. The Levitating singer set the stage on fire with her hit track Physical from her Grammy Award-winning album Future Nostalgia. The singer's 2020 album is loaded with disco and electronic pop hits. The singer moved forward with her tracks Love Again and Levitating and made the audience groove.

Dua Lipa also performed the track Cold Heart that she recorded with Elton John. While John was not present at the music fest, he did appear via a pre-recorded video to sing his part of the song. During her performance, Lipa also took a moment to reflect on her musical journey and mentioned how she had earlier performed at Lollapalooza on a small stage during its 2 pm slot in 2017. Before signing off, the singer also asked the audience to stand up for women's rights, the LGBTQ community, and racial injustice.

Machine Gun Kelly leaves the audience spellbound

Machine Gun Kelly appeared in an all-glammed-up avatar as he wore a studded pink leather jacket on stage. The American musician treated fans with his hit album Tickets To My Downfall and his latest one Mainstream Sellout. He surely stole hearts with his electric guitar performances. Much like Dua Lipa, MGK also reflected on his musical career and mentioned how far he has come in life. He said, "I’ve been waiting for this moment a long f***ing time." MGK played in the 1:30 pm slot at the music festival last year.

He was further joined by Iann Dior for the track Fake Love Don't Last as well as by Glaive as he surprised fans with the track More Than Life. Fans could not stop screaming as Avril Lavigne joined MGK to sing the track Bois Lie.

Image: Instagram/@lollapalooza/@mgk_usa