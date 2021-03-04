Dua Lipa's Talks About Her Musical Journey On Being Hailed As 'Pop's New Superstar'

The Grammy-nominated singer Dua Lipa talks about her journey towards success in the music industry and the distinct musical style that made her pop's new superstar. The singer released her second studio album Future Nostalgia in 2020 with a collection of songs like Don't Start Now, Levitating, Break My Heart, and Physical which did wonders on the Billboard chart. In a candid interview with The LA Times, Lipa opened up about her trials and tribulation working in the industry and also talked about her style of music.

Dua Lipa on Future Nostalgia

While talking about her last album, Future Nostalgia, Dua revealed that her attempt with the album was to recreate the feels of 70s and 80s swank music. According to the 25-year-old singer, her top-charting songs like IDGAF and New Rules, which contributed to her popularity, were only connected due to her voice. Dua is now amongst the most nominated acts of the Grammys this year with six nominations in her bag including song and album of the year.

Getting 'Pop's new superstar' title

Complimenting Dua Lipa's music growth over the years in the industry, her label's co-chairman Tom Corson called Dua Lipa's success a 'dawning of a new superstar'. Veteran Songwriter Sarah Hudson spoke fondly of the pop star in the interview saying that Dua brings 'real star quality to the music' and calling her 'slightly mysterious'. Due to the distinct texture of her voice, Dua Lipa's music stands out from the rest of the artist which contributed to her quick rise in prominence.

A look at Dua Lipa's songs over the years

Dua released her first album in 2017 with a collection of hit songs such as Be The One, IDGAF, and New Rules. The self-titled album peaked on the third spot in the UK Albums chart followed by her single with Calvin Harris One Kiss which became the longest-running- number-one single by a female artist in 2018. Her song Electricity with Silk City won her a Grammy for Best Dance Recording. Future Nostalgia, Lipa's second studio album was nominated for six Grammys and her new single Levitating peaked in the US and UK charts.

