Dua Lipa's Wishlist For Musical Collaboration Revealed; Check The Names She Mentioned

Dua Lipa is the winner of Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2021 Grammy awards for her album Future Nostalgia. She has a list of artists in mind that she would like to collaborate with for her next music projects. The 3-time Grammy award winner had some interesting names to reveal in her interview with E!

Dua Lipa's wishlist for collaborations

According to E!, Dua Lipa said that her list is quite big since she has many artists in mind with whom she would like to collaborate. Dua Lipa began her list with Andre 3000 who is known for Outkast. Next on her list is Frank Ocean, the elusive RnB artist who has seldom seen in the spotlight. The third name of her list is bound to lift a few eyebrows. The third name is none other than the Diamonds hitmaker Rihanna. Her conclusion was a little hopeful when she said, "I love Rihanna. Who doesn't? We'll see."

Dua Lipa at the 2021 Grammy Awards

Dua Lipa was nominated in three categories at Grammys 2021. She was nominated for Don't Start Now in the Best Pop Solo Category, Future Nostalgia in the Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Album category. She won the Grammy in the Best Pop Vocal Album category. She performed a stunning medley of her hits Levitating and Don't Start Now at the Grammys.

Dua Lipa changed into four different outfits at Grammys 2021, but all of them had two things in common - the colour pink and sparkles. She wore a sheer, long-gown which is dubbed into a butterfly dress because of the sparkles on the bodice that take shape of a butterfly. The dress was custom-made by Versace. This was followed by a voluminous pink gown during her performance. She took the theme a step ahead and had her mic and its stand customized to sparkles and pink to match her outfits.

Dua Lipa's songs

Dua Lipa rose to fame with hits like New Love, Scared to be Lonely, New Rules among others. In 2019, her song Swan Song was featured on the soundtrack for the film Alita: The Battle Angel. In 2020, she also featured on Miley Cyrus's album Plastic Hearts for the song Prisoner. Future Nostalgia is her second album and it has earned the title of the most-streamed album by a woman artist on Spotify in 2020. The album was reissued in February under the title Future Nostalgia: The Moonlight Edition featuring the single We're Good.