Dulquer Salmaan Shares Picturesque Photos As He Enjoys The 'boundless Beauty' Of Kashmir

Indian actor and playback singer Dulquer Salmaan is currently enjoying the beauty of snow-clad mountains in Kashmir. The actor shared a couple of photos of himself from his time there. In the photos, Dulquer can be seen wearing a black hoodie and a grey beanie along with a pair of sunglasses. The actor can be seen standing against a picturesque background, as a river stream and majestic mountains are visible behind him.

Dulquer Salmaan shared the photo with the caption, "In love with Kashmir and all of its boundless beauty !". The actor shared the post with a few personalized hashtags that talked about nature and how the world is an endless canvas, including how we should learn to preserve nature. "#nolenscancapturewhatmyeyessaw #everyviewisapainting #godtheartist #endlesscanvas #noborders #noboundaries #pleaseletspreserve #thesegiftsarepriceless," are some of the hashtags the actor used. Take a look at Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram post below.

Fans react to Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram post

Dulquer Salmaan's recent post on his Instagram handle prompted a number of responses from his dedicated fan base as well as his actor friends. Celebrities like Manoj K Jayan, Sunny Wayne, and Unni Mukudan also dropped comments on the photo with Mukudan even asking Salmaan to try the "local attire" in Kashmir to which Salmaan even responded. Many fans left comments talking about Dulquer's look in the photo, admiring it and the background. Other fans simply left heart and kiss emojis for the actor, showering him with some love. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

Dulquer Salmaan's latest

Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in the film, Maniyarayile Ashokan, in which the actor had a cameo role in addition to his role as the narrator; the actor also sang the song, Unnimaya, for the film. Dulquer Salmaan's songs include Johny Mone Johny, Vaanam Thilathilakkanu, Ormakal and more. Dulquer is all set to appear in a number of films for 2021.

Dulquer Salmaan will next be seen in the biographical crime drama film Kurup as the titular character, along with Indrajith Sukumaran, Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Maya Menon in the supporting roles. The film is scheduled for release on May 28, 2021. Salmaan will also be seen in the action thriller film Salute, which the actor recently finished filming as per his Instagram handle. The actor will also star in the romantic comedy film, Hey Sinamika, along with Kajal Aggarwal, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Nakshatra Nagesh. Both films are yet to announce a release date but are set to release sometime in 2021.

