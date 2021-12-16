Singer Harrdy Sandhu latest Punjabi track titled Bijlee Bijlee and its catchy hook step has been taking over the internet since its release last month. The energetic track was enough to groove the newlywed actor Vicky Kaushal during his photoshoot as well the popular Tanzanian TikToker siblings who cannot help but shake their legs on the addictive tune. Adding to the list is a Dutch social media personality and singer who expertly crooned the Punjabi song and left the Indian netizens amazed.

Dutch singer covers Harrdy Sandhu's Bijlee Bijlee

Emma Heesters, going by the username emmaheesters on Instagram, recently shared a video of her expertly belting out the Punjabi song Bijlee Bijlee. She revealed in her caption that she chose the song to try out a new challenge for herself. She wrote, ''Bijlee bijlee 💜 • I was up for a new challenge! PUNJABI 😍 what song should be next?👇🏻 @harrdysandhu #bijleebijlee #punjab #punjabi''.

Netizens' reaction to the post

It was evident from the comment section that many Indian netizens were left impressed by the singer's ability to perfectly croon out the difficult Punjabi song. One fan wrote, ''Ohhh my godd!!! IT FEELS LIKE AN INDIAN SINGER ITSELF IS SINGING THIS SONG....your hindi(punjabi) accent seems so natural❤️❤️I ONCE AGAIN FELL IN LOVE WITH YOUR VOICE😍😍 EMMA YOU ALWAYS ROCK❤️🔥I LOVE YOU!!!!'' while another wrote, ''I really can't believe u just sang a punjabi song you are seriously multi talented lots of luv from India ....''

Earlier, the singer made headlines after she released the English version of the song Sinhala Manike Mage Hithe. The latter had taken the internet by storm with Emma Heesters' English rendition impressing the netizens equally. The singer currently enjoys a following of over 900k followers on Instagram and over 4.8 million subscribers on Youtube.

Meanwhile, singer Harrdy Sandhu is gearing up for his Bollywood debut in the upcoming biographical sports drama 83. Directed by Kabir Khan, Ranveer will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev while Deepika Padukone will essay the role of Dev's wife Romi. The film is set to hit the theatres on December 24.

Image: Instagram/@emmaheesters/harrdysandhu