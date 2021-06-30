DYK Ammy Virk Dreams Of Singing A Duet With THIS Veteran Singer

Ammy Virk is one of the top leading artists in the Punjabi entertainment industry. Apart from being an excellent actor, Ammy Virk has also lent his vocals for various hit songs. The singer once revealed his favourite singer and wished to sing a duet with this veteran singer.

Ammy Virk's favourite singer

As per Kiddan, Ammy Virk's favourite singer is veteran singer Gurdas Maan. The singer expressed his wish to collaborate with the veteran singer. Virk said he believes that Gurdas Maan has been someone who has represented Indian culture in international markets. Hence, his persona is beyond titles like a "veteran, legend, and superstar". Ammy said that his dream project would be working with Gurdas Maan.

Ammy Virk in Sher Bagga

Ammy Virk will soon be seen in the Punjabi movie Sher Bagga alongside actress Sonam Bajwa. Virk took to his Instagram to announce the news and wrote "Sat Shri akaal Ji saareyaan nu... WAHEGURU ji di kirpa naal agli film shuru karan lagge aaan kalll nu SHERBAGGA... pyaaar satkaaar deo." (With the blessings of Waheguruji, we are all set to work on our next film Sher Bagga.) Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa have worked together in several other movies like Nikka Zaildar, Puaada, and Muklawa.

Ammy Virk upcoming movies

Ammy Virk will be making his Bollywood debut through the biographical sports film 83. Directed by Kabir Khan the movie is based on the historic win of the Indian cricket team in the 1983 Cricket World Cup. The movie features Ranveer Singh as cricketer Kapil Dev, along with Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar, and Amrita Puri. Ammy Virk will be seen playing the role of fast bowler Balwinder Sandhu. The movie was scheduled to release on June 4th, 2021 but was postponed indefinitely due to rising cases of Covid-19 in India.

Ammy Virk is also set to be a part of another Hindi war action movie Bhuj: The Pride of India. Set amidst the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, the movie is based on the life of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, the then in-charge of the Bhuj airport who, with his team, reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 women from the local village Madhapur. The movie also features Ajay Devgn as Karnik, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, and Sharad Kelkar. Virk will be playing the role of a fighter pilot.

IMAGE: AMMY VIRK'S INSTAGRAM

