DYK AR Rahman's Oscar-winning Song 'Jai Ho' Was Originally Composed For THIS Hindi Movie?

Music composer and singer AR Rahman is one of the most sought-after music composers in the Indian music industry. AR Rahman is called the Music Maestro by his fans and various media outlets. AR Rahman has composed various award-winning songs in his career, most prominent being his song 'Jai Ho' from the movie Slumdog Millionaire. But did you know that the song wasn't originally composed for Slumdog Millionaire but rather another movie?

AR Rahman's award-winning song 'Jai Ho' was originally composed for another movie

AR Rahman originally composed for Subhash Gai's movie Yuvvraaj. The director during an interaction at the Pune International Film Festival revealed that he rejected the song as it did not suit the character in the movie Yuvvraaj.

AR Rahman went on to win the Academy Award for Best Original Song and Grammy Award for Best Song Written for a Motion Picture. The lyrics of the song were penned down by Gulzar and include the voices of singers like Sukhwinder Singh, Tanvi, Mahalakshmi Iyer, and Vijay Prakash. AR Rahman also composed other soundtracks for the movie Slumdog Millionaire.

Slumdog Millionaire is a 2008 drama film loosely based on the novel Q&A by author Vikas Swarup directed by Danny Boyle. The movie follows the story of 18-year-old Jamal Malik from the Juhu slums of Mumbai and how he becomes the winner of the popular show "Who wants to be a millionaire?". The movie feature actors like Dev Patel and Freida Pinto in lead roles. The film received critical acclaim and won various accolades like Academy Award, BAFTA Award, and Golden Globes Award.

AR Rahman's upcoming movie 99 songs

99 songs is an upcoming musical drama directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy. The movie is co-written and produced by AR Rahman. The movie will be the maiden project of AR Rahman's production banner YM Movies. The movie will feature debutant actors like Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas in lead roles, alongside Aditya Seal, Lisa Ray, and Manisha Koirala in supporting roles. The movie premiered at the 24th Busan International Film Festival which was held in Busan, South Korea. The movie will be releasing on 16th April 2021.

Source: AR Rahman's Instagram