DYK Billie Eilish Was Discovered Because Of Her Brother Finneas's Song 'Ocean Eyes'?

The Party's Over singer Billie Eilish took the music world by storm at the mere age of 19 with her back-to-back hit bangers. Success might have come early for the young singer but did you know, there was another hand involved in her popularity and breakthrough and it was Billie Eilish's brother Finneas O’Connell. Read more to know how her brother contributed to her discovery and success.

Billie Eilish's debut with Finneas' 'Ocean Eyes'

Billie Eilish's brother Finneas O’Connell is a singer-songwriter and a record producer along with a talented actor appearing in shows such as Glee and Modern Family. Mostly writing songs for himself or his younger sister, the 23-year-old musician wrote a song 'Ocean Eyes' for himself in 2015. Billie Eilish took this opportunity to sing the song and upload it on Soundcloud in 2016 where it gained traction and went viral on the internet.

Soon, the young singer was discovered and recognized for her unique voice and signed to Darkroom and Interscope Records. The singer then officially released her debut single 'Ocean Eyes' in November of the same year under her debut EP Don't Smile at Me. The song was an instant hit among the listeners and quickly entered the US Billboard Hot 100. The song also received several certifications including triple-platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell's collaboration

Since the release of her debut album Everything, Everything, it was an uphill climb towards success for both the young musicians. Billie Eilish's debut studio album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? peaked the US Billboard 200 chart and the singles including Your Power, Therefore I Am and Bad Guy peaked on several musical charts in UK and US. Finneas also released several songs such as Let's Fall in Love for the Night and his EP Blood Harmony.

Billie Eilish's song won her several accolades over the years such as seven Grammy awards and also two Guinness World Records. The young singer became the youngest person to win the Grammy Awards for Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year in the same year. The singer is also featured as one of the most successful artists of the decade by Billboard.

