DYK Jubin Nautiyal Was Once Rejected By Sonu Nigam On X Factor? Watch What Happened

With several hit songs to his credit, Jubin Nautiyal is one of the most popular singers in India. The singer is celebrating his 32nd birthday today on June 14, 2021. Jubin is currently basking in the success of his latest track Lut Gaye. But not many people know that Jubin Nautiyal was once rejected by Sonu Nigam on the reality show X Factor. On Jubin Nautiyal's birthday, read on to know about the time when the singing sensation was rejected by Sonu Nigam.

Ten years ago in 2011, a young 21-year-old Jubin Nautiyal had come to Mumbai from Dehradun to try his luck in the reality show X Factor. The show was judged by Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Little did the judges or the audience knew that this young lad will one day become a sensation with his hit songs. Even though Jubin Nautiyal is currently one of the most sought after singers in the Indian music industry, he was once rejected from X Factor by Sonu Nigam in 2011. Jubin Nautiyal in X Factor took the stage and performed the song Tujhe Bhula Diya. After his performance, the three judges had a discussion and shared their opinion about Jubin’s future in X Factor.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Shreya Ghoshal felt that Jubin should be taken ahead in the show but Sonu Nigam had a different opinion. Sonu Nigam had mentioned, “Meri taraf se na hain (It is a no from my side)” After listening to this, Jubin Nautiyal kept saying to Sonu Nigam and the judges, “I’ll try harder. Whatever you are saying, everything is right but ye mera best nahi tha. Mujhko pata hain (This wasn’t my best, I know).” However, as Shreya Ghoshal and Sanjay Leela Bhansali gave him a nod to continue his journey on the show, Jubin Nautiyal was taken to the next round. After this Sonu Nigam had also welcomed him on X Factor. Here is a look at the throwback video of Jubin Nautiyal on X Factor in 2011.

Jubin Nautiyal's songs

Currently, Jubin Nautiyal is undoubtedly one of the most popular singers in India. He has won several awards and accolades for his hit tracks. He has also recorded songs for different regional languages. Some of the well-known Jubin Nautiyal's songs include Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata (Reprise), Bewafa Tera Masoom Chehra, Lut Gaye among others. His recent track Lut Gaye became a massive hit with more than 771 million views on YouTube in just three months. His IIT Roorkee performance of the song Tujhe Kitna Chahein Aur Hum also went on to become a hit with more than 160 million views.

