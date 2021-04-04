DYK Justin Bieber Is A Huge Fan Of Disney Movies And Disneyland Park?

Justin Bieber started his career as a teenager and has made his way to the top of the charts. Throughout his career, the singer has managed to release songs that debuted at number one on Billboard charts for weeks. While he signed up for RBMG Records in 2008, he made his debut EP in the year 2009. He is the only artist to have all the seven songs from a debut album be on the Billboard Hot 100. Fans might not know that the singer is also a Disney fan. Read further to know more about Justin Bieber trivia.

Did you know that Justin Bieber is a Disney fan?

According to TeenVogue, Justin Bieber is a Disney fan and during the early stages of his relationship with Selena Gomez, the couple was often seen spotted going to the theme park. He even took her to Disneyland on Valentine's Day. Other than this, in 2011, Justin took to his Twitter to tell his fans that The Lion King was his favourite movie. Check it out.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez dated for almost 7 years and were on and off throughout their relationship. At the beginning of their relationship, the couple were often spotted going to theme parks. As per contactmusic.com, the Baby singer enjoyed taking his girlfriend to Disney theme parks whereas Selena would rather enjoy going to Knott's Scary Park. While talking to Ellen Degeneres, the Love Me Like A Love Song singer had revealed that they would to Disneyland a lot because Justin liked it, whereas she loved going to Scary park as she loved adventures.

Few fans might know that Selena and Justin had a fight because of Victoria Secret's model Barbara Palvin. As per TMZ, the couple was going through a rough patch and Justin even took Barbara to watch The Lion King, after which Selena went on to block him. Although the couple came back together after the incident, fans still remember Justin's tweet about the movie.

Justin Bieber's songs

Justin Bieber's songs include Baby, I'm the One, I Don't Care, Let Me Love You, We are the World, Eenie Meenie, and many more. After My World 2.0 and Never Say Never, Justin Bieber went to release various studio albums like Believe, Purpose, and Changes. On March 19, 2021, Justin released his sixth studio album titled Justice.

