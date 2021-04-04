DYK Justin Bieber Likes To Explore Malls Of Every City While On His Musical Tour! READ

From being an unknown Youtuber to becoming a world star, the 27-year-old Canadian singer Justin Bieber has come a long way in his career. The singer has toured in every city across the globe with his massive fan following and visited several places. But do you know about Justin Bieber's favourite pastime while touring different cities around the world? Also, check out General Justin Bieber trivia

Justin Bieber on a tour

From India to Australia, the young singer has toured in several cities and countries of the continent. After performing in his concert, the singer gets to take a rest or explore the cities and according to Teen Vogue, there is one thing Justin Bieber does every time he visits a new city. The singer visits mall of every city he tours in. The singer is known for going on an extensive shopping spree after he is done performing his hit singles in front of thousands of people.

Justin Bieber trivia according to Teen Vogue

1. The singer loves onesies. Justin reportedly, dressed up in a cherry-red jumper with a huge white zipper for a photoshoot for The Hollywood Reporter.

2. The singer is not only a talented artist but also excels in linguistic skills as he is fluent in French.

3. Justin Bieber once auctioned his hair that he cut himself for $12,000 on eBay which was sold for $40,000 for charity purposes.

4. The talented artist once flaunted his skills of solving a Rubix cube in less than two minutes on a TV show.

5. Known for his warm gestures towards his fans, Justin was once late to his concert in Utah because he visited his 7-year-old fan in hospital. The fan suffered from leukemia and the singer did not want to rush to spend time with her.

A look at Justin Bieber's songs

The young Canadian singer tasted success with his debut EP My World. He went on to deliver hits such as Yummy, Intentions, Anyone, Love Yourself, I Don't Care, and Sorry. Justin is currently riding the charts with his recent releases like Hold On, Holy and Peaches.

Promo Pic Credit: Justin Beiber IG