DYK Justin Bieber Once Wanted To Buy Michael Jackson's Iconic Neverland Home?

Justin Bieber, who has been in the news lately after his hit song Peaches' release seems to have come a long way from his 'troubled teen' days. As per the Mirror, there was once a time he was referred to as a 'troubled teen' who wanted to buy Michael Jackson’s Neverland to escape the 'madness of central Los Angeles'. This reportedly happened almost a decade ago when Justin Bieber was only 19 years old or so. Read on.

Justin Bieber trivia

Justin Bieber, who is now a global sensation, was once a struggling artist in his teen days. He has shared that as a beginner, he was never motivated by money or fame. He was only looking forward to making music and expressing himself. However, he skyrocketed to fame merely at the age of 15 after Justin Bieber's songs Baby and One Time released. His newfound fame garnered him considerable attention and a few years later, he found himself needing an escape from the public eye. In fact, he wanted to buy Michael Jackson’s Neverland to catch a break.

As per The Mirror, Bieber sent his team to check out Micheal Jackson's ranch which was located in Los Olivos in California. The ranch was reportedly located only two hours away from where Justin Bieber resided at the time. The Mirror's report also suggested that Justin was caught up in a lot of trouble then, which is why his management wanted him to get away from LA and live a quieter life elsewhere.

Justin Bieber has always considered King of Pop Michael Jackson to be his idol which is why he wanted to buy 'Neverland'. His net worth was reportedly estimated to be £100million at the time and hence buying the ranch was not a problem for him. Apparently, the only issue was that the place was old and needed a lot of renovation. Justin even told his team that he wanted to restore Michael Jackson's Neverland to its former glory. However, he ended up not buying the ranch and it was purchased by billionaire Ronald Burkle in 2020 for $22 million.