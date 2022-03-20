DYK Justin Bieber Was Banned From China Due To His ‘bad Behaviour'? Here's Why

Popstar Justin Bieber was once one of the most controversial celebrities, garnering headlines for all wrong reasons. The actor has many a time spoken about his past behaviour as he struggled with fame while being a child artist. The Baby singer was once banned from China due to his 'bad behaviour following the trail of controversial events.

Back in 2017, BBC reported that Beijing's Culture Bureau released a statement, quipping that it was not appropriate to allow in entertainers who have engaged in 'bad behaviour'. The ministry also quipped that while Justin is a 'gifted singer', he also comes across as a "controversial young foreign singer." Apart from Justin, Hollywood A-listers like Miley Cyrus, Jay-Z, Brad Pitt, Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, and Gigi Hadid have also reportedly faced similar bans.

The statement, which was issued in response to a question submitted by a user of the bureau's website, also mentioned that the organisation hoped for Justin to become more mature, thereby becoming a loved celebrity. "We hope that as Justin Bieber matures, he can continue to improve his own words and actions, and truly become a singer beloved by the public," the statement said.

Justin was earlier embroiled in a series of infamous incidents, ranging from driving under influence to drug abuse. According to BBC, Justin, in 2019, shared a post via Instagram talking about how he became the 'most hated' person due to a series of bad decisions. "It's taken me years to bounce back from all of these terrible decisions, fix broken relationships, and change relationship habits," he wrote. "Luckily, God blessed me with extraordinary people who love me for me," he added. "Now I am navigating the best season of my life 'MARRIAGE'!!"

He admitted that he was pretty heavy on drugs and 'abused' the relationships he was in. "I made every bad decision you could have thought of and went from one of the most loved and adored people in the world to the most ridiculed, judged and hated person in the world.", Bieber added. For the unversed, Justin Bieber, who got married to Hailey Bieber in 2018, has spoken multiple times about how the model has changed his life for good.

Image: INSTAGRAM/@JUSTINBIEBER